INFORMATION BULLETIN Information Bulletin #2009 15.01.2020 Affected Discipline: Superbike

INFORMATION BULLETIN #2009 15.01.2020

Affected Discipline: Superbike

Information Pertains to: Manufacturer Nominated Race Kit ECU Under Rule 8.18.8.1 Section j) Nominated Race Kit ECU for Ducati V4R Superbike Machines.

Ducati Australia have nominated the following ECU and components as their Official Race Kit ECU for Ducati V4R Superbike machines.

Nominated Race Kit Components: Motec M130 ECU Motec ING4 Coil Driver Motec GPS Ducati Nominated Race Kit Harness to suit V4R Please note the above components have been approved as the manufacturers nominated kit ECU for the Ducati V4R and therefore permitted for use in Superbike competition.

Effective from: Immediate

Feedback contact: rules@ma.org.au (03) 9684 0512