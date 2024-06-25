Information Bulletin: grace period for Junior competitors to gain a Hard Enduro Endorsement

Information for Race Secretaries, Competitors, Promotors, Coaches and Permitting/Licensing Staff

With the introduction of new Hard Enduro Endorsements for Junior Competitors required to compete within the Hard Enduro Discipline, it has been determined to apply a grace period for juniors to gain the endorsement so that those who have already been competing in the discipline are not disadvantaged and forced to sit out any upcoming Event.

The grace period extends from the date of this bulletin and ends on the 31st of August 2024.

The grace period is only applicable to Junior Competitors who have already competed in Hard Enduro Events prior to the date of this bulletin and who are permitted to enter and compete at Hard Enduro Events prior to the 31st of August 2024 without the endorsement appearing on their license.

The grace period is not applicable to any new competitors to the Hard Enduro Discipline and entering an Event for the first time. These competitors must have the correct Hard Enduro endorsement prior to being eligible to compete at any Hard Enduro Event.

MA understands that while there are arrangements which need to be made to undertake the endorsement process, these arrangements are encouraged to be made at the earliest convenience.

Effective from:

Immediately.

Note:

