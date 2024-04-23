Information Bulletin #2057: Rule Clarification 50cc Auto Machine Requirements

Information Pertains to:

Rule: 8.27.6.1 d) item iv), 10.21.7.1 d) item iv), 13.21.6.1 d) item iv) & 16.12.2.2 d) item iv).

Old Rule:

50cc Auto Class:

Machine Requirements:

d) All Machines must remain standard to OEM for the model in respect to;

i) Engine,

ii) Induction other than carburettor jetting and air cleaner element,

iii) Suspension, which may be modified internally but must remain OEM in appearance

iv) Geometry of the frame

New Rule:

50cc Auto Class:

Machine Requirements:

d) All Machines must remain standard to OEM for the model in respect to;

i) Engine,

ii) Induction other than carburettor jetting and air cleaner element,

iii) Suspension, which may be modified internally but must remain OEM in appearance

iv) Geometry of the frame and swingarm

Rationale:

It was brought to MA’s attention that there is some confusion in regard to the intent of the 50cc Auto class rule item d) part iv) Geometry of the Frame. The Commissions have confirmed that the intent of the rule includes the swingarm and have therefore agreed to add the additional wording for the purpose of clarity only.

Effective from:

Immediately.

Note:

• All Bulletins are available on the MA website.

• Rules may change throughout the year so please view the most up to date MoMS on the MA website.