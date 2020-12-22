Information Bulletin #2021 Affected Disciplines: Road Race

Information Bulletin #2021

22/12/2020

Affected Disciplines:

Road Race

Information Pertains to:

Update to Rules; 7.18.7.1, 7.18.8.1, 7.19.7.1, 7.19.8.1 and 7.21.4.4

Current Rules:

Superbike 7.18.7.1

e) Data acquisition is permitted under the following conditions

i) Only the existing OEM sensors for the make and model are permitted with the only exception being, the addition of front and rear suspension position sensors, air fuel ratio and brake pressure sensors for data logging purposes only.

ii) The position and location of all OEM sensors must remain as OEM.

iii) Fitment of any other additional sensors is prohibited

iv) Telemetry devices are prohibited

v) Data available from lap timers as per GCR 7.17.1.5

Superbike 7.18.8.1

j) Wiring loom, plug in fuel injection/ignition control units and the manufacturer nominated Race kit ECU and/or MA approved ECU. OEM ECU may be reprogrammed:

Supersport 7.19.7.1

f) Data acquisition is permitted under the following conditions:

i) Only the existing OEM sensors for the make and model are permitted, with the only exception being, the addition of front and rear suspension position sensors, air fuel ratio and brake pressure sensors for data logging purposes only.

ii) The position and location of all OEM sensors must remain as OEM.

iii) Fitment of any other additional sensors is prohibited.

iv) Telemetry devices are prohibited.

v) Data available from lap timers as per GCR 7.17.1.5.

Supersport 7.19.8.1

h) Wiring loom, plug-in fuel injection/ignition control units and the manufacturer nominated Race kit ECU and/or MA approved ECU. OEM ECU may be reprogrammed.

New Rules

Superbike 7.18.7.1

e) Data acquisition is permitted under the following conditions

i) Only the existing OEM sensors for the make and model are permitted with the only exception being, the addition of front and rear suspension position sensors, air fuel ratio and brake pressure sensors for data logging purposes only.

ii) The position and location of all OEM sensors must remain as OEM. Unless authorised and approved by MA, the position and location of all OEM sensors and components must remain as OEM.

iii) Fitment of any other additional sensors is prohibited

iv) Telemetry devices are prohibited

v) Data available from lap timers as per GCR 7.17.1.5

Superbike 7.18.8.1

j) Wiring loom, plug in fuel injection/ignition control units and the manufacturer nominated Race kit ECU and/or MA approved ECU. OEM ECU may be reprogrammed:

i) Unless authorised and approved by MA, only the existing OEM sensors for the make and model are permitted.

ii) Unless authorised and approved by MA, the position and location of all OEM sensors and components must remain as OEM.

iii) Fitment of any other additional sensors is prohibited.

Supersport 7.19.7.1

f) Data acquisition is permitted under the following conditions:

i) Only the existing OEM sensors for the make and model are permitted, with the only exception being, the addition of front and rear suspension position sensors, air fuel ratio and brake pressure sensors for data logging purposes only.

ii) The position and location of all OEM sensors must remain as OEM. Unless authorised and approved by MA, the position and location of all OEM sensors and components must remain as OEM.

iii) Fitment of any other additional sensors is prohibited.

iv) Telemetry devices are prohibited.

v) Data available from lap timers as per GCR 7.17.1.5.

Supersport 7.19.8.1

h) Wiring loom, plug-in fuel injection/ignition control units and the manufacturer nominated Race kit ECU and/or MA approved ECU. OEM ECU may be reprogrammed.

i) Unless authorised and approved by MA, only the existing OEM sensors for the make and model are permitted

ii) Unless authorised and approved by MA, the position and location of all OEM sensors and components must remain as OEM

iii) Fitment of any other additional sensors is prohibited.

Production 7.21.4.2 The following may be removed:

a) OEM top rear chain gaurd.

b) Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS); control unit, wheel rotors and sensors (the ABS can be disconnected).

c) Air injection pollution control system,

Rationale:

Due to the constant advancement of electronics on Superbike and Supersport machines, it has come to MA’s attention that the current rules no longer reflect the requirements of the superbike or Supersport classes. The attached wording allows MA some flexibility to adapt to the requirements of these two classes moving forward and any authorised changes will be listed on an approved list published on the MA Website.

In addition the production rule 7.21.4.2 c) has been included to fall in line with the rules for this class at ASBK.

Effective:

Immediately.

Note:

