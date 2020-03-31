Information Bulletin #2015

31/03/2020

Affected Disciplines:

All Disciplines

Information Pertains to:

6.4.2 Commencement of Appeals

Clarification of National and State Appeal Fee

Current Rule:

6.4.2.1 Appeals must be commenced by notice of appeal which must be:

a) In writing and signed by the appellant,

b) Lodged with the relevant appellate body, and

c) Accompanied by the prescribed filing fee of $1000 for National Championship series and $500 for

State permitted events.

Updated Rule:

6.4.2.1 Appeals must be commenced by notice of appeal which must be:

a) In writing and signed by the appellant,

b) Lodged with the relevant appellate body, and

c) Accompanied by the prescribed filing non-refundable fee of

• $1000 for appeals to the MA Appellate body or National Championship series and

• $500 for appeals to a SCB Appellate body State permitted events .

Rationale:

Clarification of the cost incurred when appealing separately to either the state or MA appellate body.

Effective:

Immediately.

Note:

• Please save a copy of this bulletin and keep it with your MoMS for future reference

• All Bulletins are available on the MA website (www.ma.org.au)

• Rules may change throughout the year so please view the most up to date MoMS on the MA website

(www.ma.org.au)

• For Rule Change Request Process and forms, please refer to the MA website (www.ma.org.au)

Feedback contact:

rules@ma.org.au

(03) 9684 0512