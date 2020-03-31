Information Bulletin #2015
31/03/2020
Affected Disciplines:
All Disciplines
Information Pertains to:
6.4.2 Commencement of Appeals
Clarification of National and State Appeal Fee
Current Rule:
6.4.2.1 Appeals must be commenced by notice of appeal which must be:
a) In writing and signed by the appellant,
b) Lodged with the relevant appellate body, and
c) Accompanied by the prescribed filing fee of $1000 for National Championship series and $500 for
State permitted events.
Updated Rule:
6.4.2.1 Appeals must be commenced by notice of appeal which must be:
a) In writing and signed by the appellant,
b) Lodged with the relevant appellate body, and
c) Accompanied by the prescribed filing non-refundable fee of
• $1000 for appeals to the MA Appellate body or National Championship series and
• $500 for appeals to a SCB Appellate body
State permitted events.
Rationale:
Clarification of the cost incurred when appealing separately to either the state or MA appellate body.
Effective:
Immediately.
