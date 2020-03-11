Motorcycling Australia

Information Bulletin #2014 Affected Disciplines: Enduro Information Pertains to: Clarification to J2 Junior Age Group

Information Bulletin #2014
11/03/2020

Affected Disciplines:
Enduro

Information Pertains to:
Clarification to J2 Junior Age Group

Current Rule:
12.3 CATEGORIES FOR JUNIOR AUSTRALIAN OFF ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS        AGE RANGE                CAPACITY
Class J2       12 to 15                              85cc 2-stroke & Up to 150cc 4-stroke
Class J3       13 to 14                              125cc to 200cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke
Class J4       15 years                             125cc to 200cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke
Class JG      Girls 12 to 15 years          85cc to 200cc 2-stroke & 150cc to 250cc 4-stroke

New/Updated Rule:
12.3 CATEGORIES FOR JUNIOR AUSTRALIAN OFF ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS        AGERANGE                 CAPACITY
Class J2        12 to Under 15                  85cc 2-stroke & Up to 150cc 4-stroke
Class J3        13 to 14                              125cc to 200cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke
Class J4        15 years                             125cc to 200cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke
Class JG       Girls 12 to 15 years          85cc to 200cc 2-stroke & 150cc to 250cc 4-stroke

Rationale:
The way the AORC Championship class J2 currently reads you can go from J2 one year, up to seniors in the
following without going into J4, therefore we request to amend this class in the GCRs.

Effective:
Immediately.

Note:
Feedback contact:
