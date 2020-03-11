Information Bulletin #2014 Affected Disciplines: Enduro Information Pertains to: Clarification to J2 Junior Age Group

Information Bulletin #2014

11/03/2020

Affected Disciplines:

Enduro

Information Pertains to:

Clarification to J2 Junior Age Group

Current Rule:

12.3 CATEGORIES FOR JUNIOR AUSTRALIAN OFF ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS AGE RANGE CAPACITY

Class J2 12 to 15 85cc 2-stroke & Up to 150cc 4-stroke

Class J3 13 to 14 125cc to 200cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke

Class J4 15 years 125cc to 200cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke

Class JG Girls 12 to 15 years 85cc to 200cc 2-stroke & 150cc to 250cc 4-stroke

New/Updated Rule:

12.3 CATEGORIES FOR JUNIOR AUSTRALIAN OFF ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS AGERANGE CAPACITY

Class J2 12 to Under 15 85cc 2-stroke & Up to 150cc 4-stroke

Class J3 13 to 14 125cc to 200cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke

Class J4 15 years 125cc to 200cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke

Class JG Girls 12 to 15 years 85cc to 200cc 2-stroke & 150cc to 250cc 4-stroke

Rationale:

The way the AORC Championship class J2 currently reads you can go from J2 one year, up to seniors in the

following without going into J4, therefore we request to amend this class in the GCRs.

Effective:

Immediately.

Note:

• Please save a copy of this bulletin and keep it with your MoMS for future reference

• All Bulletins are available on the MA website (www.ma.org.au)

• Rules may change throughout the year so please view the most up to date MoMS on the MA website

(www.ma.org.au)

• For Rule Change Request Process and forms, please refer to the MA website (www.ma.org.au)

Feedback contact:

rules@ma.org.au

(03) 9684 0512