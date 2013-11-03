Information Bulletin #2013 11/03/2020 Affected Discipline: Chapter 2 Administration

Information Bulletin #2013

11/03/2020

Affected Disciplines:

Chapter 2 Administration

Information Pertains to:

Rule 2.4.3.1 e)

Information:

A change to the wording of rule 2.4.3.1 e) to clarify the intent and purpose of including this rule.

Current Rule:

2.4.3.1

e) Only officials holding the appropriate Level 2, 3 or 4 accreditation can be appointed to a “Key” official role.

New/Updated Rule:

2.4.3.1

e) Only officials holding the appropriate Level 2, 3 or 4 accreditation can be appointed to a “Key” official role.

Rationale:

The inclusion of the wording “the appropriate” in this new rule could create confusion for RCB’s and some

officials, as it can be regarded as contradictory to the preceding rule

2.4.3.1 d). The RCB may, where appropriate, approve the use of officials that have accreditation which is not

aligned with the level of the event.

Therefore by removing the words “the appropriate” allows this rule to compliment the preceding rule 2.4.3.1

d), which was the original intention and allowing RCB’s when necessary to appoint officials that have either a

level 2, 3 or 4 accreditation which is not aligned with the level of the event. Level 1 official accreditation can

only be used while the individual is undergoing training in an Assistant Key Official role.

Effective:

Immediately.

Note:

• Please save a copy of this bulletin and keep it with your MoMS for future reference

• All Bulletins are available on the MA website (www.ma.org.au)

• Rules may change throughout the year so please view the most up to date MoMS on the MA website

(www.ma.org.au)

• For Rule Change Request Process and forms, please refer to the MA website (www.ma.org.au)

Feedback contact:

rules@ma.org.au

(03) 9684 0512