Information Bulletin #2012
11/03/2020
Affected Disciplines:
Dirt Track and Track
Information Pertains to:
Categories for Senior Australian Dirt Track and Track Championships and Competition Class: MX Open
Information:
Capacity for the MX Open Class being amended, to allow the 300cc to 450cc machines to enter the Pro 450 and MX Open class.
Current Rule:
15.1 MX Open: 500cc 2-stroke and over 460cc 4-stroke (MX)
New/Updated Rule:
15.1 MX Open: 500cc 2-stroke and over 300cc 4-stroke (MX)
15.4.1.2 Riders are eligible to enter one class above capacity of the machine entered (Senior riders only)
Effective:
Immediately.
Note:
Feedback contact:
rules@ma.org.au
(03) 9684 0512