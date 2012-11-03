Information Bulletin #2012

11/03/2020

Affected Disciplines:

Dirt Track and Track

Information Pertains to:

Categories for Senior Australian Dirt Track and Track Championships and Competition Class: MX Open

Information:

Capacity for the MX Open Class being amended, to allow the 300cc to 450cc machines to enter the Pro 450 and MX Open class.

Current Rule:

15.1 MX Open: 500cc 2-stroke and over 460cc 4-stroke (MX)

New/Updated Rule:

15.1 MX Open: 500cc 2-stroke and over 300cc 4-stroke (MX)

15.4.1.2 Riders are eligible to enter one class above capacity of the machine entered (Senior riders only)

Effective:

Immediately.

Note:

• Please save a copy of this bulletin and keep it with your MoMS for future reference

• All Bulletins are available on the MA website (www.ma.org.au)

• Rules may change throughout the year so please view the most up to date MoMS on the MA website (www.ma.org.au)

• For Rule Change Request Process and forms, please refer to the MA website (www.ma.org.au)

Feedback contact:

rules@ma.org.au

(03) 9684 0512