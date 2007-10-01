Information Bulletin #2007

10/01/2020

Affected Disciplines:

All

Information Pertains to:

Rule Change Requests Open for the 2021 MoMS

Information:

Rule Change Requests are now open for the 2021 MoMS and must be submitted by 15th of March 2020.

MA and Commissions welcome all member input as this is your sport.

Rule Change Requests must be completed using the Rule Change Request Form (available at www.ma.org.au) and submitted to MA by email (rules@ma.org.au), by post or fax.

Requests not using the correct form or process will not be accepted.

You can still submit a Rule Change Request after the 15th of March, however unless this is deemed urgent by the relevant Commission and/or the Rules and Technical Committee, this will not be considered for the following year.

In the event a rule requires an immediate amendment, stakeholders will be notified of the change, via a Bulletin/Press Release and a Rule Change Information Bulletin, which will be submitted to all State Controlling Bodies (SCB’s) to disseminate to affiliated clubs.

All Bulletins will be made available on the MA website (www.ma.org.au).

For the full Rule Change Process please follow this link – https://www.ma.org.au/licences-rules/rules/rule-change-process/

Effective:

Immediately.

Note:

Please save a copy of this bulletin and keep it with your MoMS for future reference

Feedback contact:

rules@ma.org.au

(03) 9684 0512