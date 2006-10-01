Motorcycling Australia

Information Bulletin #2006 10/01/2020 Affected Disciplines: Motocross – Chapter 10 Information Pertains to: MX Women & Girls Number Board Colours Clarification

Information Bulletin #2006

10/01/2020

 Affected Disciplines:

Motocross – Chapter 10

 Information Pertains to:

MX Women & Girls Number Board Colours Clarification

Information:

MA and the Commission would like to clarify number board colours for women and girls in motocross.

For many years women have been using Blue number boards with Yellow numbers and girls have been using Magenta board and White numbers. This has not been specified in the MoMS in recent years but has been included in event Supp Regs. MA will include this change in the 2021 MoMS and for 2020 would like to clarify that these will be the accepted colour combinations for Senior Women and Junior Girls competing at MX events.

Current Rule:

10.15.3 Number Plate Colours

10.15.3.1 Colours must be as follows:

CAPACITY or CLASS               BACKGROUND COLOUR         FIGURE COLOUR

255cc & Over                             White                                          Black

Up to 250cc                                Black                                           White

MXD / SXD                                 Reflex Blue                                 White

 

10.15.3.2 Colours for Junior age group racing:

AGE GROUP (YEARS)             BACKGROUND COLOUR         FIGURE COLOUR

Under 9                                      Mid Blue                                     White

9 to under 12                              Canary Yellow                            Black

12 to under 14                            Mail Box Red                              White

14 to under 16                            Black                                          Yellow

 

New/Updated Rule:

10.15.3 Number Plate Colours

10.15.3.1 Colours must be as follows:

CAPACITY or CLASS               BACKGROUND COLOUR         FIGURE COLOUR

255cc & Over                                                  White                                         Black

Up to 250cc                                                     Black                                          White

MXD / SXD                                                 Reflex Blue                                White

Women                                                  Reflex Blue                                Yellow

 

10.15.3.2 Colours for Junior age group racing:

AGE GROUP (YEARS)              BACKGROUND COLOUR         FIGURE COLOUR

Under 9                                                            Mid Blue                                   White

9 to under 12                                                  Canary Yellow                           Black

12 to under 14                                                Mail Box Red                            White

14 to under 16                                                Black                                        Yellow

Girls                                                            Magenta                                   White

 

Effective:

Immediately.

Note:

  • Rules may change throughout the year so please view the most up to date MoMS at www.ma.org.au
  • For any Rule Change Requests, please refer to the MA website for the rule change request process and documents at www.ma.org.au.
  • Please save a copy of this bulletin and keep it with your MoMS copy for future reference.

Feedback contact:

rules@ma.org.au

(03) 9684 0512