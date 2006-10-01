Information Bulletin #2006
10/01/2020
Affected Disciplines:
Motocross – Chapter 10
Information Pertains to:
MX Women & Girls Number Board Colours Clarification
Information:
MA and the Commission would like to clarify number board colours for women and girls in motocross.
For many years women have been using Blue number boards with Yellow numbers and girls have been using Magenta board and White numbers. This has not been specified in the MoMS in recent years but has been included in event Supp Regs. MA will include this change in the 2021 MoMS and for 2020 would like to clarify that these will be the accepted colour combinations for Senior Women and Junior Girls competing at MX events.
Current Rule:
10.15.3 Number Plate Colours
10.15.3.1 Colours must be as follows:
CAPACITY or CLASS BACKGROUND COLOUR FIGURE COLOUR
255cc & Over White Black
Up to 250cc Black White
MXD / SXD Reflex Blue White
10.15.3.2 Colours for Junior age group racing:
AGE GROUP (YEARS) BACKGROUND COLOUR FIGURE COLOUR
Under 9 Mid Blue White
9 to under 12 Canary Yellow Black
12 to under 14 Mail Box Red White
14 to under 16 Black Yellow
New/Updated Rule:
10.15.3 Number Plate Colours
10.15.3.1 Colours must be as follows:
CAPACITY or CLASS BACKGROUND COLOUR FIGURE COLOUR
255cc & Over White Black
Up to 250cc Black White
MXD / SXD Reflex Blue White
Women Reflex Blue Yellow
10.15.3.2 Colours for Junior age group racing:
AGE GROUP (YEARS) BACKGROUND COLOUR FIGURE COLOUR
Under 9 Mid Blue White
9 to under 12 Canary Yellow Black
12 to under 14 Mail Box Red White
14 to under 16 Black Yellow
Girls Magenta White
Effective:
Immediately.
Note:
