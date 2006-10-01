Information Bulletin #2006

10/01/2020

Affected Disciplines:

Motocross – Chapter 10

Information Pertains to:

MX Women & Girls Number Board Colours Clarification

Information:

MA and the Commission would like to clarify number board colours for women and girls in motocross.

For many years women have been using Blue number boards with Yellow numbers and girls have been using Magenta board and White numbers. This has not been specified in the MoMS in recent years but has been included in event Supp Regs. MA will include this change in the 2021 MoMS and for 2020 would like to clarify that these will be the accepted colour combinations for Senior Women and Junior Girls competing at MX events.

Current Rule:

10.15.3 Number Plate Colours

10.15.3.1 Colours must be as follows:

CAPACITY or CLASS BACKGROUND COLOUR FIGURE COLOUR

255cc & Over White Black

Up to 250cc Black White

MXD / SXD Reflex Blue White

10.15.3.2 Colours for Junior age group racing:

AGE GROUP (YEARS) BACKGROUND COLOUR FIGURE COLOUR

Under 9 Mid Blue White

9 to under 12 Canary Yellow Black

12 to under 14 Mail Box Red White

14 to under 16 Black Yellow

New/Updated Rule:

10.15.3 Number Plate Colours

10.15.3.1 Colours must be as follows:

CAPACITY or CLASS BACKGROUND COLOUR FIGURE COLOUR

255cc & Over White Black

Up to 250cc Black White

MXD / SXD Reflex Blue White

Women Reflex Blue Yellow

10.15.3.2 Colours for Junior age group racing:

AGE GROUP (YEARS) BACKGROUND COLOUR FIGURE COLOUR

Under 9 Mid Blue White

9 to under 12 Canary Yellow Black

12 to under 14 Mail Box Red White

14 to under 16 Black Yellow

Girls Magenta White

Effective:

Immediately.

Note:

Rules may change throughout the year so please view the most up to date MoMS at www.ma.org.au

For any Rule Change Requests, please refer to the MA website for the rule change request process and documents at www.ma.org.au.

Please save a copy of this bulletin and keep it with your MoMS copy for future reference.

Feedback contact:

rules@ma.org.au

(03) 9684 0512