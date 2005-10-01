Information Bulletin #2005

10/01/2020

Affected Disciplines:

All

Information Pertains to:

Junior Age Gap Clarification

Information:

MA would like to clarify;

How the 4 year age gap in Junior competition is measured, and Age bracket eligibility

Current Rule:

ELIGIBILITY: JUNIORS

General

In Junior competition,

A riders’ age on 1st January will determine their age for competition purposes for that year,

A rider may move to the next higher age class when they become eligible by reason of celebrating a birthday, but once the rider moves to that higher age class, they may not move back to the lower age class,

Unless otherwise permitted in writing by MA, for any event there must be no greater age variation between competitors than 4 years.

Interpretation:

A riders age on the 1st of January determines the riders age for that calendar year. This could make the gap between some riders more than 4 years day by day but will not reach a 5 year difference.

A rider who is 11 years of age on the 1st of January can compete in 11 years and under 12 classes for that calendar year.

Example: If the rider’s birthday is on the 2nd of January and they are turning 12 years old, they have the option to stay in the 11 year old and under 12 classes for that calendar year, or move up to 12 years plus classes. Once they move up classes they may not move back to the lower age class or compete in 2 different age brackets within the same discipline.

However, this rule is discipline specific. A rider can participate in 2 difference age brackets as long as it is across 2 different disciplines.

Example: An 11 year old who turns 12 on the 2nd of January can participate in the 9-u12 age group at MX events and separately the 12-15 age group at Enduro events.

Effective:

Immediately.

Note:

Rules may change throughout the year so please view the most up to date MoMS at www.ma.org.au

For any Rule Change Requests, please refer to the MA website (www.ma.org.au) for the rule change request process and documents.

Please save a copy of this bulletin for future reference.

Feedback contact:

rules@ma.org.au

(03) 9684 0512