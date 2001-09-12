Motorcycling Australia

Information Bulletin #2001 – 9/12/2019

Affected Disciplines: Dirt Track and Track

Information Pertains to: 2020 MoMS Chapter 15.2 Junior Championship Classes

Updated: Please be aware that the below corrections to Junior Classes;

Age range – 7 to under 12 – Class/Capcity 85cc 4 stroke modified

Age Range – 9 to under 13, 12 to under 16  Class/Capacity 85cc 2 stroke and 150cc 4 stroke, Standard Wheel

Effective from: 1/1/2020

General Competition Rules

