Hungry Aussies eyeing back-to-back Speedway of Nations victories

The international speedway attention shifts from an individual to team focus this week, as Australia begin its defence of the 15-country FIM Speedway of Nations (SoN) in Manchester.

Australia’s victory in the Danish-hosted SoN in 2022 broke a 20-year drought in the teams’ arena and, two years later, the chance to make it consecutive titles is a massive challenge that is certain to bring out the best in Max Fricke, Jack Holder and Brady Kurtz – the starting line-up for semi-final 2 on July 10.

The SoN is high stakes at every turn, where tactical twists abound, momentum can shift at the blink of an eye and the pressure gauge is always on maximum.

In 2024, 14 countries will compete for six spots alongside host nation Great Britain in the final on Saturday, July 13.

The National Speedway Stadium-based competition begins with semi-final 1 on July 9, featuring Poland, 2022 bronze medallist Sweden, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and Ukraine.

One day after, the CBS Bins-backed Team Australia takes on Denmark, Czech Republic, Latvia, America, Slovenia and Norway in its semi

The top two countries from the semi-finals automatically join 2022 SoN runner-up Great Britain in the final, with the third and fourth-placed teams competing in a Final Qualifier for one last place in the decider.

As expected, current FIM Speedway Grand Prix riders and 2022 SoN heroes Fricke and Holder (Jason Doyle was the third member of the team) will join forces to kickstart Team Australia’s campaign, with Belle Vue rider and former Aussie champion Kurtz handed the reserve berth. Holder is the Aussie captain, and Mark Lemon the team manager.

As the No. 3, Lemon can mobilise Kurtz to replace Fricke and/or Holder at any time during semi-final 1, where the highly fancied Denmark (Mikkel Michelsen, Anders Thomsen and Rasmus Jensen) is expected to provide the sternest test for the Aussies.

Former world U21 champion Jaimon Lidsey and Ryan Douglas complete the 2024 Australian SoN squad.

Australia’s SoN victory in 2022 was built on a never-say-die attitude, defeating Sweden in a clutch final qualifying race to advance into the deciding race against reigning champion, Great Britain.

In the unbelievably tense conclusion, Australia conquered the British after executing a perfect 1-2.

Meanwhile, Team Australia will also compete in the 2024 FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2, featuring the sport’s top eight under-21 teams competing over a marathon 28 heats in Manchester on July 12.

Australia’s SoN2 starting line-up will be captained by Keynan Rew, joined by James Pearson and No. 3 Michael West – who, like Kurtz in the SoN semi-final, can be asked to saddle up anytime during the event.

Harrison Ryan is the remaining SoN2 squad member.

Australia was fourth in the 2023 SoN2 behind Poland, Denmark and Latvia, with Rew, Pearson and Tate Zischke the three riders.

Team Australia’s participation in both the SoN and SoN2 is thanks to the invaluable and continued support from Adelaide-based waste management and recycling giant, CBS Bins.

Keen to catch the SoN action live in Mancheser? Tickets are still available by clicking here.

The SoN will be broadcast live in Australia on Foxsports and Kayo, starting with the semi-finals at 4:00am AEST on July 10 and July 11 (when Team Australia is in action). Check guides for details on the SoN final.