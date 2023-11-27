Historic road race champions crowned at a wet Baskerville

After dry practice and qualifying on Friday, the heavens opened to make it a very damp weekend of racing at the 2023 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship (AHRRC) in Baskerville, Tasmania from November 24-26.
Despite the trying conditions, riders who braved the elements still put on a quality show around the historic 2.1km circuit in Hobart aboard solo and sidecar machinery spanning nine decades.
After a massive 52 races on the sodden tarmac across the weekend, and in brisk temperatures around the low teens, Stephany Kapilawi-James (Honda) and Keo Watson were two standouts: the former for retaining her Period 6 (P6) 250cc Production championship, and the latter for winning two P6 classes: Lightweight on a Honda and Formula 750 on a Ducati.
Watson’s time in the limelight may not end in Baskerville, either: he’ll now be heading to The Bend (SA) this weekend as the red-hot favourite to claim overall honours in the Sureflight Superbike Masters on his Yamaha FZR1000 as part of the 2023 Australian Superbike Championship.
The Baskerville honour board is as follows:
Period 2
• Unlimited: Christoper Lang, Big Bear
Period 4
• Lightweight: Murray Seabrook, Yamaha
• Formula 750: Robert Marriner, Honda
• Unlimited: Jonathan Hughes, Honda
Period 5
• Junior: Brett Metcalf, Yamaha
• Senior: Neale Weddall, Yamaha
• Formula 750: Jamie Banks, Ducati
Period 6
• Lightweight: Keo Watson, Honda
• Production 250: Stephany Kapilawi-James, Honda
• Senior: Lachlan Curtis, Honda
• Formula 750: Keo Watson, Ducati
• Formula 1300: Jason Wyllie, Suzuki
Sidecar
• Up to 1300cc: John Willmore, Suzuki
Baskerville results: www.natsoft.com.au