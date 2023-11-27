Historic road race champions crowned at a wet Baskerville

After dry practice and qualifying on Friday, the heavens opened to make it a very damp weekend of racing at the 2023 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship (AHRRC) in Baskerville, Tasmania from November 24-26.

Despite the trying conditions, riders who braved the elements still put on a quality show around the historic 2.1km circuit in Hobart aboard solo and sidecar machinery spanning nine decades.

After a massive 52 races on the sodden tarmac across the weekend, and in brisk temperatures around the low teens, Stephany Kapilawi-James (Honda) and Keo Watson were two standouts: the former for retaining her Period 6 (P6) 250cc Production championship, and the latter for winning two P6 classes: Lightweight on a Honda and Formula 750 on a Ducati.

Watson’s time in the limelight may not end in Baskerville, either: he’ll now be heading to The Bend (SA) this weekend as the red-hot favourite to claim overall honours in the Sureflight Superbike Masters on his Yamaha FZR1000 as part of the 2023 Australian Superbike Championship.

The Baskerville honour board is as follows:

Period 2

• Unlimited: Christoper Lang, Big Bear

Period 4

• Lightweight: Murray Seabrook, Yamaha

• Formula 750: Robert Marriner, Honda

• Unlimited: Jonathan Hughes, Honda

Period 5

• Junior: Brett Metcalf, Yamaha

• Senior: Neale Weddall, Yamaha

• Formula 750: Jamie Banks, Ducati

Period 6

• Lightweight: Keo Watson, Honda

• Production 250: Stephany Kapilawi-James, Honda

• Senior: Lachlan Curtis, Honda

• Formula 750: Keo Watson, Ducati

• Formula 1300: Jason Wyllie, Suzuki

Sidecar

• Up to 1300cc: John Willmore, Suzuki

Baskerville results: www.natsoft.com.au