Green beats the ‘Reyn’ at Day 1 A4DE

To say Day 1 of the 2023 Pilot Air Compressors Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) was unbelievably competitive, would be an understatement. Coming out on top of more than 200 riders, after a hard slog of over seven hours on the bike was Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorexaus) in E1, Josh Green (Shop Yamaha) in E2, Riley McGillivray (KTM Australia, Tunetech Suspension) in E3, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballards Offroad Team) in EW, Glenn Kearney (Honda) in EV and Evan Blackstock (KTM) in EM.

Fastest overall time today was won by Green, with a total time of 43:07.600.

Returning to Harvey, Western Australia (WA) for the first time in a decade, the trails and tests put every rider through their paces. No one returned to parc fermé with much left in the tank, leaving the game very much up for grabs in the remaining three days. Conditions today were almost perfect but after over 200 riders came through, tests became highly technical calling for even more strain on the body and mind.

E1

The competition in E1 was fierce. All riders left nothing on the table, with top times scored by a range of riders including McMahon, Cooper Sheidow (Shop Yamaha) and Tom Mason (KTM, Peter Stevens). After more than seven hours though, McMahon set a sizeable lead to claim top step, finishing Day 1 with a total time of 43:20.582.

Rounding out the Day 1 E1 podium was Sheidow and Will Price (Empire Kawasaki, Kawasaki Aus), who clocked in respective times of 44:24.320 and 44:41.359. Their high speeds and consistency all day ensured the kept Jesse Lawton and Mason out of the top three.

2023 A4DE E1 Day 1 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorexaus) 43:20.582 Cooper Sheidow (Shop Yamaha) 44:24.320 Will Price (Empire Kawasaki, Kawasaki Aus) 44:41.359

E2

In E2, Green and Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Racing Team) tangoed for gold on their first days of racing the 2023 A4DE. Green came out on top with a total time of 43:07.600. Sherco’s Reynders settled for second in Day 1, which is an enormous feat considering it’s his first A4DE! With red hot test times all day, the Tasmanian local is one to keep an eye on this week here in Harvey.

Settling in for the final spot on the Day 1 podium was Beta’s Fraser Higlett. The Queensland rider had an excellent day of racing, ticking off fantastic test times that consistently placed him right up near the top of the leader board.

2023 A4DE E2 Day 1 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Josh Green (Shop Yamaha) 43:07.600 Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Racing Team) 43:20.629 Fraser Higlett (Beta Motorcycles Australia) 43:46.902

E3

Victorian racer, McGillivray took out the Day 1 win for E3. The tough and technical tracks today clearly didn’t phase the KTM rider, as he clocked up test times that would make your eyes water. After a long day on the bike, McGillivray finished with a total time of 44:41.594.

Right behind McGillivray in second today was Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group). True to form, Pretscherer is a strong contender for the E3 top spot here in Harvey. The Husqvarna racer is one to keep an eye on. He finished today with a total time of 45:24.890.

Third was clinched by Husqvarna’s Stefan Granquist, with a total time of 46:14.701. Granquist’s consistency all day ensured he protected bronze from competition like Ben Kearnes and Steven Pocock.

2023 A4DE E3 Day 1 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Riley McGillivray (KTM Australia, Tunetech Suspension) 44:41.594 Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) 45:24.890 Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna Australia) 46:14.701

EW

It may come as no surprise that Gardiner is well on her way to claiming her seventh A4DE EW title. Following on from her success in Europe and in the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore, Gardiner’s calm mindset and unshakeable consistency secured her the EW Day 1 win.

Behind Gardiner in second today was Husqvarna’s Emelie Karlsson, with a total time of 52:15.232. Similarly, Karlsson utilised her consistency and level-head to remain ahead of the EW pack to secure her second-place spot.

Ebony Nielsen (Goldentyre Australia Racing Team) rode into third today, with a total time of 54:11.926. A familiar face from the 2022 edition of A4DE, she is a strong competitor to keep an eye on this week.

2023 A4DE EW Day 1 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballards Offroad Team) 50:30.753 Emelie Karlsson (Husqvarna Australia) 52:15.232 Ebony Nielsen (Goldentyre Australia Racing Team) 54:11.926

EV

It was Kearney’s day today here in Harvey! The Honda racer was utterly at home at the front of the EV pack. Clocking in a total time of 45:51.525, Kearney put more than a two-minute lead ahead of the competition.

Behind Kearney in second for Day 1 was Carl Pickersgill (Mandurah City KTM). The WA local aboard a KTM had a fantastic start to this week of racing, claiming silver with a total time of 48:02.829.

Rounding out the EV podium was another WA local, Ben Lawton (Moto Dynamics). The Beta boarded racer finished a hard day on the bike with a total time of 51:05.997.

2023 A4DE EV Day 1 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Glenn Kearney (Honda) 45:51.525 Carl Pickersgill (Mandurah City KTM) 48:02.829 Ben Lawton (Moto Dynamics) 51:05.997

EM

It was a fierce fight for the top step here in Harvey for EM. After more than seven hours on the bike, Blackstock pushed ahead for the win. With a total time of 48:54.855, Blackstock used precious seconds each test to his advantage, putting enough of a lead ahead of Gavin Russell (KTM).

Russell in turn had to settle for second place for Day 1, with a total time of 49:10.147. The third and final podium spot was won by Ben Hothersall (Yamaha), who finished today’s racing with a total time of 50:49.491.

2023 A4DE EM Day 1 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Evan Blackstock (KTM) 48:54.855 Gavin Russell (KTM) 49:10.147 Ben Hothersall (Yamaha) 50:49.491

To access combined results for the Senior, Junior and Women’s Trophy Teams, please click here.

Our A4DE riders will return tomorrow, bright and early, for Day 2 of racing. Stay updated on news, updates and results by visiting the A4DE website, Facebook and Instagram.

Words by Caitlin Hynes. Photos by Foremost Media.