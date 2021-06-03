Gardner Confirmed for MotoGP Ride In 2022

Australian Moto2 points leader Remy Gardner will move into the MotoGP class next season aboard the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing RC16s, it was confirmed overnight.

Gardner, the son of former World Champion Wayne Gardner, signed a contract this week to make his MotoGP debut next year.

The 23-year-old’s has done the hard work over many years through Moto3 and now in Moto2 where he has had a sensational start to the season with a victory last week and now leading the Championship.

Gardner will fire-up the Tech3 KTM RC16 at the first round of the 2022 season, almost three decades after his father, Wayne, retired from the premier class of Grand Prix racing in 1992.

Remy Gardner: “I’m extremely happy that KTM have given me this opportunity. It’s a dream come true for me and what we have worked for up until this point. It’s an incredible chance for me and I cannot wait to ride the bike. I just want to thank KTM for believing in me. Right now we need to focus on finishing 2021 in a strong way. I want to thank also everyone who has supported me to reach MotoGP. We’re just getting started.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsport Director: “It’s a real pleasure for us to bring Remy to MotoGP next season because we knew about his speed and ability for Moto2 and he has confirmed that potential. We believe there is much more to come from him and it’s important he has this opportunity to keep growing. Remy is a typical racer. He’s super-determined and never gives up. He’s exciting to watch and we’re looking forward to working with him in this next step. Again, we’re also showing that the KTM GP Academy can give the right opportunity for riders that want to go all the way.”

Hervé Poncharal, Tech3 KTM Factory Racing Team Principal: “We are very proud, happy and confident to welcome Remy. We believe he will be a strong asset to the KTM MotoGP line up and I think having taken this decision is now going to help Remy to focus 100% on his Moto2 World Championship and will also help us, the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing Team to focus on our 2021 season. So, welcome back, Remy, keep on pushing and come to join us for your MotoGP adventure in 2022!”

Photos by KTM Factory Racing and Rob Gray (Polarity Photo)