Gardiner Ploughs Ahead For Her 6th A4DE Win

The stage was set here in Erica and against all odds, the weather held out for one spectacular final day of the 2022 Prestige Iveco Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE). Day 4 featured one final trail ride followed by an exciting five lap Final Moto.

Coming out victorious was Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in Women to claim her 6th title, Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) in E1 to claim his 1st ever title, Joshua Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) in E2, Tom Mason (Gas Gas) in E3, Darren Lloyd in Veteran and Jason Salopayers in Masters.

The Final Moto was contrastingly clinched by Todd Waters (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) in E2, Andrew Wilksch (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) in E3, Jason Haas in Masters and Steven Powell in Veteran.



Pictured: Kyron Bacon, 2022 E1 A4DE Champion

E1

It was Bacon’s time to shine, as he screamed across the Final Moto. With a total time of 15:14.491, the Yamaha racer set an extremely strong tone immediately, scoring the holeshot and keeping a strong lead across all five laps.

“I got the holeshot in that race and I’m stoked with the end result,” gushed Bacon.

“It was definitely fun tussling with Cooper [Sheidow]. I would see him out of the corner of my eye and it definitely pushed me on to stay ahead.

“The feeling is unreal [winning the E1 A4DE title]. I didn’t think I’d be here today to be honest. I’ve always watched this event as a kid, so it seems unreal to me, to be here. I can’t wait to see what happens next!”

Filling out the remaining E1 podium after four days is Cooper Sheidow (Kessner Motorcycles, KTM) and Jeremy Carpentier (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team), with respective times of 2:34:01.318 and 2:34:32.634. Contrastingly though, it was Sheidow and Blake Hollis who claimed the silver and bronze in the Final Moto, knocking Carpentier down to fourth.

2022 A4DE E1 Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 2:29:38.401 Cooper Sheidow (Kessner Motorcycles, KTM) 2:34:01.318 Jeremy Carpentier (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) 2:34:32.634



Pictured: Joshua Green, 2022 E2 A4DE Champion

E2

He had some challenges throughout the event, especially yesterday in Day 3 after losing to Waters. After all that though, the E2 A4DE title was won by Green with nearly a minute to spare! The Yamaha racer has solidified a place in every fans heart, after earning a hard fought title with a total time of 2:31:34.604.

“I’m pretty relieved to finish off Day 4. It was hard work,” explained Green.

“I got a good start and the holeshot [in the Final Moto]! I was about two laps in and thought to myself ‘wow, that red plate holder is on my back wheel’. It was an awesome weekend – challenging, slippery and hard to race.

“I had a few mistakes this event, so we’ll go back to the drawing board and learn from it.

“I’m super stoked to be racing Toddy [Waters], we have great banter and I love it.”

Waters took home an impressive second place win overall in E2, demonstrating how versatile his skill set is in both Motocross and Enduro. Waters also won the Final Moto with a total time of 15:08.634, beating Green by nearly six seconds.

Beta’s Fraser Higlett stole third place overall, just behind Waters with a total time of 2:35:58.657. With a result like that, it bodes well for Higlett’s remaining Enduro 2022 racing season.

2022 A4DE E2 Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

Joshua Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 2:31:34.604 Todd Waters (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) 2:32:36.528 Fraser Higlett (Beta) 2:35:58.657



Pictured: Tom Mason, 2022 E3 A4DE Champion

E3

After years away from racing, Mason came back with a fire in his belly and it well and truly paid off! Winning the 2022 E3 title, Mason has demonstrated his undeniable skills on his Gas Gas, clocking in a total time over four days of 2:32:27.991.

“I feel relieved that I can put this A4DE in the books,” confirmed Mason.

“Today was good – I had a bit of a scare before the Final Moto, where my kickstarter broke just before the race. But we got it sorted and this event has reflected my best results.

“I didn’t know what to expect coming into the event. I was aiming for a top 10 finish and to get in the top five after time off is a great confidence boost.”

Even with a penalty, Wilksch finished Day 4 with an extremely impressive result. Claiming the Final Moto win in E3 with a total time of 15:21.505, the Husqvarna boarded rider put on a spectacular show for fans, as he tussled with Mason for the gold. Wilksch also walks away from Erica with a second place win overall in E3.

KTM’s Stefan Granquist protected his third place position in E3 overall and in the Final Moto, finishing the A4DE with a total time of 2:34:05.969.

2022 A4DE E3 Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

Thomas Mason (Gas Gas) 2:32:27.991 Andrew Wilksch (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) 2:33:14.324 Stefan Granquist (KTM Offroad Racing Team) 2:34:05.969



Pictured: Jessica Gardiner, 2022 Women A4DE Champion

Women

She’s seemingly unstoppable! Gardiner took home her 6th A4DE Women’s title today, after smoking the competition in the Final Moto. With a total time of 17:18.835, Gardiner demonstrated her prowess both in the tight and technical, as well as on the open straight.

Looking back on her fantastic four days here in Erica, Gardiner confirmed that “I feel ecstatic to earn my sixth title!”

“I was nervous going into the Final Moto. Everyone is watching and your body is tired, but you need to put on a show and demonstrate your riding style.

“The start was exhilarating, where I needed to keep ahead of Emelie who’s on a bigger bike. I was lucky to get that holeshot and it set me up well for the rest of the rest.

“Winning definitely doesn’t get old! I’m so thrilled with this result.”

KTM’s Emelie Karlsson finished Day 4 with a fantastic result of second place! Navigating tough conditions and long hours on the bike, Karlsson earnt both second place in the Final Moto and in the overall Women’s class.

Last but certainly not least, Ebony Nielsen (KTM) claimed third overall after her first ever A4DE! With a humble mindset of staying upright for four days, Nielsen’s end result is a testament to her skillset.

2022 A4DE Women Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) 2:52:00.916 Emelie Karlsson (KTM Offroad Racing Team) 2:57:11.800 Ebony Nielsen (KTM) 3:09:25.783



Pictured: Darren Lloyd, 2022 Veteran A4DE Champion

Veteran

Day 3 may have been a struggle for our 2022 Veteran Champ, but Day 4 brought in the rewards for Lloyd! Coming in third in the Final Moto, Lloyd’s steady and consistent times earnt him the 2022 title.

“I’m honestly feeling pretty wrecked after the past four days,” confirmed Lloyd.

“The conditions have been pretty slick, which is not what I’m used to. It’s hard coming from dry conditions, to tracks that are hard packed and slick. It’s been challenging but my Husqvarna has served me well.”

Richard Chibnall took home second place overall in the Veteran class, finishing four days with a total time of 2:48:53.467. The Final Moto winner was Steven Powell, who finished five laps with a total time of 16:26.167. This fantastic result ensured he went home with a third place finish overall.

2022 A4DE Veteran Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

Darren Lloyd 2:48:20.134 Richard Chibnall 2:48:53.467 Steven Powell 2:50:22.980



Pictured: Jason Salopayers, 2022 Masters A4DE Champion

Masters

Over in Masters, Salopayers fought back after a tough Day 3, to win the overall 2022 title! With an overall progressive time of 2:54:57.959, Salopayers set a considerable lead in the class.

“I’m feeling really good after the Final Moto,” exclaimed Salopayers.

“It’s been a great time, great event and even the weather held out! I struggled in the wet, slippery conditions but overall I enjoyed my time here in Erica.”

The Final Moto today was won by Day 3 winner, Jason Haas with a total time of 17:06.563. With the strong lead, Haas also ensured his second place finish overall.

Third place for the 2022 A4DE was awarded to Scott Szabo, who finished the event with a total time of 2:58:34.644.

2022 A4DE Masters Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

Jason Salopayers 2:54:57.959 Jason Haas 2:56:26.733 Scott Szabo 2:58:34.644



Pictured: Fraser Higlett, member of QLD Senior Trophy Team

Senior Trophy Team

Queensland (QLD) have taken home the 2022 Challenge Trophy, after clocking in a total time of 40:13.456. The combined efforts of William Dennett, Higlett, Thomas McCormack, Kaleb Treasure, Waters and Blake Hollis, enabled the QLD team to clinch the win overall and on all four days!

Victoria (VIC) conceded for second place overall, thanks to the high-speeds and strong focus from Chibnall, Simon Cox, Jacob Deagan, Mason, Monique Simioni and Wilksch. After four days, the VIC team finished with a time of 2:32:17.999.

The podium was rounded out by New South Wales (NSW), with a total time of 6:24:10.366, by Carpentier, Granquist, Brad Hardaker, Brock Nichols, Bacon and Green.

2022 A4DE Senior Trophy Team Overall Provisional Results

QLD 40:13.456 VIC 2:32:17.999 NSW 6:24:10.366

Pictured: Riley McGillivray, member of VIC Junior Trophy Team

Junior Trophy Team

VIC came out victorious though in the 2022 Junior Trophy, taking home the gold with a total time of 40:42.106. The VIC Junior Trophy team was made up by Nicholas Graham, Riley McGillivray, Patrick McGillivray and William Price. NSW filled out second place, with a total time of 4:29:56.559, with the help of Luke Chellas, Thomas Foster, Korey McMahon and Sheidow.

2022 A4DE Junior Trophy Team Overall Provisional Results

VIC 40:42.106 NSW 4:29:56.559



Pictured: Emelie Karlsson, member of NSW Women’s Trophy Team

Women’s Trophy Team

NSW may not have won the Senior or Junior Trophy but they came away victorious for the 2022 Women’s Trophy! With the help of Julie Denyer, Gardiner and Karlsson, the NSW team won with an overall time of 05:10.884. QLD took out second place, with a total time of 3:24.17.238, with team members Emily Bielenberg and Ebony Nielsen. VIC filled out the final podium spot with a time of 7:34:04.351, through members Holly Blake, Rachel Boyle and Angela Scott.

2022 A4DE Women’s Trophy Team Overall Provisional Results

NSW 05:10.884 QLD 3:24.17.238 VIC 7:34:04.351

Words by Caitlin Hynes. Photos by Troy Pears.