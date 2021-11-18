Full Grid Locked In For 2022 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

The bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup provides some of the most spectacular racing in the world.

Officially supported by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), FIM Oceania and recognised by Dorna Sports sl, as part of the Road to MotoGP program, the OJC program is already proving to be the international springboard it was intended to be.

In its fourth year, the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, Motorcycling Australia’s junior road race academy, has already catapulted riders into international competitions such as the Asia Talent Cup, Red Bull Rookies Cup, European Talent Cup and the Moto3 Junior World Cup.

Next year, a full grid of 20 riders has been confirmed who will ride the new race prepped 2022 Yamaha R15 V3.

The 2022 season will see nine new riders debut with the return of 11 riders from the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup 2021 year.

The youngest rider joining the paddock is Hunter Corney from Gowrie Junction, Queensland, who will just scrape in on the 11-year-old cut off, with the eldest newcomer 15-year-old Cameron Rende from Could Creek, South Australia. New Zealander Nixon Frost, an 11-years-old from Lower Hutt, and 15-year-old Western Australian Abbie Cameron from Cardup, are just some of the new talent that will be racing in the OJC in 2022.

Riders competing in the 2022 Championship are provided with a race-prepped Yamaha R15, leathers, helmets, boots and glove, transportation of bikes, pre-event service of bikes, technical support, spare parts budget, and OJC team uniform.

Riders competing in the 2022 Championship will receive full technical support from the OJC technicians and elite coaching to help develop their bike skills and technique, health and fitness, sportsmanship, and off-track activities such as fan and media engagement.