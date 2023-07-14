Forecasting a Top (End) weekend of racing for 2023 KTM AJMX

If today’s racing is anything to go by, we’re in for one top weekend of Motocross (MX) racing at the 2023 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX)! With the remaining Heats and Final 1, 2 & 3 across our 12 Australian Championship classes, today showcased exceptional talent in our Juniors.

With mere milliseconds separating first and second in some classes, the competition is tight in Acacia Hills.

Female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs)

After seven red hot laps, Danielle McDonald remains top dog in the Female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs) class. For Final 2, McDonald set a blistering speed to claim first and the best lap time of 1:52.227. Madi Simpson has once again finished in second place, 17.796 seconds behind McDonald. Bella Burke was just seconds behind Simpson, finishing in third.

Final 3 reflected a near identical podium with McDonald in first and Simpson in second. Darci Whalley pushed Burke out of the way to claim third place.

128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U15yrs)

Heading into Final 2 for 128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U15yrs), Seth Shackleton has claimed another fantastic victory, winning the Final 2. After 10 laps, Cooper Rowe finished in second place 18.978 seconds behind Shackleton. Rounding out the Final 2 podium was Lachlan Morris

After the close of Final 3, Rowe has jumped into first place by 0.837 seconds. Shackleton claimed second and Morris claimed third.

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (9 – U12yrs)

Heat 3A for the 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (9 – U12yrs) class saw Nate Perrett claim the top step, ahead of Ethan Wolfe and Nate Tomerini. Leading the pack by 9.199 seconds ahead of Wolfe, Perrett is looking primed to continue a fantastic streak here in Acacia Hills. In Heat 3B, Clayton Walsh fought hard against Declan Smart to clinch first place. Only 3.294 seconds separated these two riders, which hints that we’re in for exciting upcoming Finals.

After the close of Final 1, Ollie Birkitt upset the balance to claim first place by 1.335 seconds. With six laps under his belt, Ollie finished ahead of Walsh in second place and Sidney Stephenson.

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U14yrs)

Over in 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U14yrs), Heat 3A saw Seth Thomas claim a very tight win ahead of Peter Wolfe by 1.629 seconds. Wolfe finished eight laps in second, with a total time of 14:30.320. Bodie Court finished in third place with a total time of 14:53.937.

Heat 3B saw Lachlan Allen claim a dominating win ahead of Jack Nunn and Cooper Ford, by 13.637 seconds.

Allen continued his success into Final 1, stepping into first place after eight laps. Allen beat Ford by 9.767 seconds. Ford finished in second place, while Wolfe earnt third.

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs)

Max Compton claimed first place after Final 2 in the 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs) class. After eight laps, Compton beat Jackson Fuller to the top step by 7.902 seconds. Fuller conceded for second place, leaving Cooper Phillips in third.

Shaking up the expected results, Fuller has come out victorious for Final 3 with a whopping 23.778 second lead. Compton conceded for second place ahead of Jesse Kolb.

50cc Auto (7 – U9yrs)

It’s Hudson Francis’ world, we’re just living in it. This eceptional racer claimed back-to-back Final wins in the 50cc Auto (7 – U9yrs). In Final 2, Francis claimed an easy win, with a 17.570 second lead ahead of Rowdy Rabjones and Stella Harding. In Final 3, Francis beat Nate Forwood and Rabjones to the punch, creating a 3.844 second lead.

It goes without saying that we’re all excited to see how Francis tracks tomorrow in the final day of racing.

65cc 2-stroke (10 – U12yrs)

Final 2 in the 65cc 2-stroke (10 – U12yrs) class welcomed Nate Perrett onto the top step, leaving Connor Feather and Sidney Stephenson to claim second and third place, respectively. Perrett finished five laps with a 7.017 second lead.

In a shock, Final 3 has seen Feather push past Perrett to claim gold by 3.271 seconds. Perrett ended his five laps in second place, ahead of Stephenson in third.

128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (15yrs)

It was an intense show in 128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (15yrs), as Ky Woods beat Liam Owens to first place by just 0.766 seconds! Crossing the finish line after 11 laps, Owens claimed the fastest lap time of 1:37.649. Rounding out the Final 2 podium was Hixson McInnes, with a total time of 18:55.305.

Owens responded to Woods’ success in Final 2 by taking out a very impressive first place win in Final 3. Owens separated himself from Woods’ and the rest of the pack by 43.644 seconds. Finishing in third behind woods was Zac O’Loan.

Female 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U16yrs)

Bella Burke had well deserved success in Final 2 for Female 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U16yrs). With a 22.975 second lead, Burke claimed first place after seven laps. Also claiming the best lap time of 1:53.964, Burke finished ahead of Emily Lambert and Makayla Rimbas in second and third, respectively.

After this afternoon’s Final 3, Burke has capped off the day with another win. Claiming first place in Final 3, Burke beat Rimbas by 23.326 seconds. Rimbas settled for second place ahead of Stephanie Turnbull.

65cc 2-stroke (7 – U10yrs)

Nico Verhoeven took out the Final 2 win in 65cc 2-stroke (7 – U10yrs). After five laps, Verhoeven finished with the best lap time of 2:00.320. Behind Verhoeven in second place for Final 2 was Liam Millard, trailed by Kye Sproule in third.

After Final 3, Verhoeven has solidified his success today with another first place finish. Millard claimed second place trailing by 4.319 seconds, with Sproule behind him in third.

100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (13 – U15yrs)

After 10 laps, Cooper Rowe claimed first place in Final 2 for 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (13 – U15yrs). Rowe produced a 16.726 second lead. Max Compton finished in second ahead of Lachlan Allen.

Raking in 10 laps for Final 3, Rowe carried on his fantastic success claiming another first place and best lap time of 1:45.551. Behind Rowe by 19.847 seconds was Jackson Fuller in second place, followed by Allen.

100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (15yrs)

It was drama central in 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (15yrs) for Final 2 & 3. Liam Owens and Ky Woods tangoed for the top step. After Final 2, Owens took out the gold with a 5.703 second lead ahead of Woods. Final 3 though ended with Woods on top, with a 1.886 second lead.

Third place was claimed by Patrick Butler in both Final 2 & 3.

We return tomorrow for Final 2 & 3 for categories with more than 40 riders, while classes with under 40 riders race Finals 4 & 5.

