First ever Team Australia Announced for FIM SuperMoto of Nations

Motorcycling Australia is pleased to announce that Australia will be participating in the prestigious FIM SuperMoto of Nations for the first time. The highly anticipated event will take place in Castelletto di Branduzzo, Italy, on October 15, 2023.

The FIM SuperMoto of Nations is an internationally renowned event that brings together the best SuperMoto riders from around the world to compete in a thrilling display of multi-skilled racing in one event. In recent years the French have utterly dominated winning eight championships in a row for a total of eleven.

Team Australia will consist of three talented riders who have proven their mettle in various national and international competitions. The riders representing Australia at the 2023 FIM SuperMoto of Nations are:

Peter Doyle, CEO of Motorcycling Australia, expressed his excitement about Australia’s first-ever participation in the FIM SuperMoto of Nations: “It is truly a momentous occasion for Australian SuperMoto racing to be part of the FIM SuperMoto of Nations. We are thrilled to see our riders make their mark on the international stage, showcasing their exceptional talent and determination. We wish Joshua, Dominic, and Loic the best, and we know they will make Australia proud.”

The FIM SuperMoto of Nations is a thrilling spectacle for riders and fans, and Australia’s inclusion in this event represents a significant milestone for the nation’s SuperMoto racing community.

For more information about the event and updates on Team Australia’s progress, please visit the Motorcycling Australia website at www.motorcycling.org.au