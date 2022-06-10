Finke 2022– Not for the Faint Hearted

By Tayla Relph

Some 452 competition kilometres will be covered across one of the most remote places in the world, with over 530 of Australia’s toughest and experienced off-road endurance riders pushing through the blood, sweat, tears, and celebrations – buckle up, because it’s officially race week for the 46th annual Tatts Finke Desert Race for 2022!

This year’s event has been noted by Tatts Finke Desert Race President Antony Yoffa as one of the most exciting entry lists to date, with new entry requirements being put into place.

“We have seen our event grow in recent times, and it’s great to see so many experienced competitors signed up for this year’s event to take on the 452km course.” Mr Yoffa said.

Before entries opened, the stated goal of all involved parties was to see an increased level of safety in the 2022 Tatts Finke Desert Race and new rules were implemented that would result in riders needing to meet several pre-requisites to get a start.

The new rules for 2022 will see this year’s entry list more competitive than ever before, as riders must have competed in past Finke Desert Races, or, entrants must have previously raced in a Motorcycling Australia sanctioned event.

Due to the nature of the commonly known ‘Finke’ event being earmarked as a bucket list for many riders, young and old, these new requirements expectedly received some criticism from first timers wishing to take part in this year’s event. That said, you really can’t argue with safety being the highest priority – for riders themselves, other entrants, spectators, officials, and marshals.

Despite the new rider requirements being implemented, it certainly didn’t see a drop in overall entry numbers, with approximately 530 of Australia’s finest and experienced endurance competitors signing on to race this years’ course.

This highly competitive list includes many fan favourites, past King of the Deserts, and a rider that all eyes will be on – David Walsh, as he aims to take out the “threepeat”.

“This year’s event is shaping up to be one of the toughest competitor fields to date.” Tatts Finke Desert Race President Antony Yoffa said.

The Tatts Finke Desert Race on track proceedings commence on Saturday, 11th June at 12pm ACST, with around 530 riders taking to the Prologue course – Racing against the clock to determine their starting positions for Sundays official Finke Desert Race start.

Gaining a strong reputation as being one of the most difficult offroad courses to race on, and with a field as competitive as this year’s, it’s hard to put a finger on who will take out the 2022 King of the Desert – Stay tuned!