FIM Speedway Training Camp In South Australia A Huge Success

Motorcycling Australia’s FIM Speedway Training Camp at Gillman Speedway Stadium, Adelaide, has been a success, giving our future stars the skills to take their riding to the next level.

The training camp was hosted by Motorcycling Australia (MA), FIM Track Racing Commission (CCP) and FIM Oceania, saw 17 of Australia’s best young speedway talent receive specialised training by an expert team of coaches including FIM Track Racing Commission Director, Armando Castagna, SGP Race Director, Phil Morris, both former riders, and Australian Speedway legend and former SGP rider, Leigh Adams.

The training camp included on-track riding sessions focussing on rider technique, body positioning, race starts and improving key fundamentals of speedway racing, as well as classroom seminars covering exercise and nutrition, media training, bike preparation, bike maintenance, FIM license and insurance systems, anti-doping education inclusive of the FIM Ride True awareness.

South Australian Teagan Pedler, 17, said the training camp was invaluable and hoped it would help her with her dream to one day ride in England.

“The training camp has been really good I’ve learnt a lot about on track riding and how to be safe as well as my body position. I’d like to go to England in the next few years and hopefully get into the ladies days and ride against a few of the men as well.”

Mr Castagna was ecstatic with the training camp results.

“It has been one of the best ever training camps that the Track Racing Commission has conducted,” he said. “Working together Motorcycling Australia (MA) and FIM Oceania (FIMO) was a great partnership and the event was well conducted with Gillman Speedway providing a good track.

“The level of some of these young riders is already extremely good but over each day we could see the riders improving in many areas.”

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle said MA’s commitment to this project comes from a long and proud history in international speedway.

‘’MA is extremely pleased with the result of this first ever MA FIM Speedway Training Camp and these young riders have done a great job as they were keen to listen to these experts and put their recommendations into action, both on and off the track,” Mr Doyle said.

“Creating the next FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Champion takes more than just a fast rider and I think it was great that the camp included the classroom components and the importance of these other elements.

“MA must thank the FIM and the Track Racing Commission for their amazing passion and dedication to developing young riders and supporting this important project for MA.”