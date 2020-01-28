FIM Release Updated Homologated Helmets

The FIM have released an updated list of FIM Homologated Helmets which have met/exceeded the new frhphe-01 standard requirements for 2020.

This rule applies to riders participating in all FIM circuit racing activities (including World Land Speed Records) in Australia or overseas as well as ‘wildcard’ riders at FIM MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, WorldSBK and World Supersport events.

These helmets are also excepted at Motorcycling Australia events, alleviating any need for competitors to purchase two helmets.

To find information on the FRHP helmets, the FIM have a complete list available at: http://www.frhp.org/

Please contact your local helmet supplier for availability of the new FIM Homologated Helmets.