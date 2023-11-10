FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup to launch in 2024

Trans-Tasman sporting rivalry is already the stuff of legend, and in 2024 there’s going to be a new frontier when the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup is held for the first time in New Zealand.

A new teams’ concept created by FIM Oceania and supported by its member federations Motorcycling Australia and Motorcycling New Zealand, the inaugural FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will be held as part of the famed Woodville Motocross Grand Prix on Sunday, January 28.

Each team will field six riders, led by the best in the business: four-time FIM world champion Courtney Duncan for Team New Zealand and six-time Australian champion Charli Cannon for Team Australia. The duo competed in the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, with Duncan reclaiming the title and Cannon finishing ninth in her first full season despite missing a round because of ProMX commitments in Australia.

The balance of both teams from Motorcycling Australia and Motorcycling New Zealand will be selected via expressions of interest, which will be released in the coming days by the federations.

The inaugural FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will be held over three motos of 12 minutes plus one lap, which will be incorporated into the Woodville Grand Prix Senior Women’s races. The team that has the lowest score will be declared the winner – in the same mould as the Motocross of Nations.

The FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup has been established to highlight the quality and skills of women’s motocross in the Oceania region. The plan is to hold it annually in Australia or New Zealand.

FIM Oceania is grateful to the host club, Manawatu-Orion Motorcycle Club, and the FIM Oceania Commission members, for helping to make the 2023 edition possible as part of New Zealand’s most popular motocross event.

Courtney Duncan, world women’s motocross champion:

“I’m excited to lead Team NZ at the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup. The last time I raced in a FIM Oceania race was back in the 85cc racing days, so it’s great to have it back for this Women’s Cup. There’s always been a fierce rivalry between the two countries, and there’s no doubt this will be the same again.”

Charli Cannon, multiple ProMX women’s champion:

“I am really looking forward to racing for Team Australia. There are some fast New Zealand riders and the competition will be fierce. Myself and the other Australian women who are selected on Team Australia will do our best to bring home the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup.”

Peter Doyle, FIM Oceania President:

“Sporting contests between Australia and New Zealand are always brilliant spectacles, across every sporting sphere. I’m sure the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will be no different, and I’m particularly looking forward to Courtney and Charli pushing to the limit.

“This event will be another example of the extremely high level of motocross talent in the FIM Oceania region who are out there beating the best in the world right now.”