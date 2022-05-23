FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship To Thrill New Zealand Fans In 2023

FIM Oceania, in conjunction with Speedway NZ and Motorcycling New Zealand are pleased to announce the 2023 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship is set to thrill race fans over two exciting rounds to be held in New Zealand.



The FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship will be held on January 28th at Moore Park Speedway in Christchurch, followed by Oreti Park Speedway, Invercargill on February 4th, 2023.

The event was originally planned for 2022 and was forced to be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions impacting travel to New Zealand. However, with restrictions now lifted, planning is well underway for these international events to welcome competitors and speedway fans from across Oceania and around the world.

Speedway NZ Motorcycle Sub-Committee Chair, Mike Provost said “New Zealand looks forward to hosting the FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championships in 2023, fans will be treated to the best sidecar racing in the world”

FIM Oceania President, Peter Doyle said ‘’FIM Oceania is very pleased to be working with Speedway NZ, with the support of Motorcycling NZ to finally get the FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship underway after delays last year.

It will be an exciting two nights of speedway action and we encourage fans from across Oceania and around the world to visit New Zealand early next year. It will be two nights of quality speedway racing are not to be missed’’

Further event details on the 2023 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship will be announced in the coming months.

To stay up to date with the latest news on Speedway NZ and 2023 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship visit website www.speedway.co.nz