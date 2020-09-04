FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship Delay Action At Gillman Speedway Until 2021

The 2020 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship which was due to run on October 31, at Gillman Speedway, South Australia, will now be delayed until 2021 due to State Government COVID-19 restrictions across Australia.

However, FIM Oceania are pleased to announce that the Speedway Riders Association of SA will host the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship on April 17, at Gillman Speedway, a week prior to the 2021 Australian Speedway Sidecar Championships.

The FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship has always produced spectacular racing on track with the best speedway sidecar riders from the Oceania region battling it out to add their names to the FIM Oceania champions trophy.

The FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship has a long history and the rivalries over many years have always brought out scintillating racing in front of passionate speedway fans.

FIM Oceania President, Glen Williams said, “across the world many FIM regional and FIM world championships have been cancelled or delayed by the effects of this global health crisis and the Oceania regional is not immune to this situation. But it still comes as a blow to all that the 2020 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship will be delayed until next year.

“Our thanks to Gillman Speedway and Motorcycling Australia for working hard to confirm a new plan and provide the Speedway Sidecar riders throughout Oceania with a new date for this exciting championship.

“Speedway Riders Association of SA and Gillman Speedway have hosted this championship for the past few years and have always delivered a brilliant event which welcomes a great crowd and close racing. FIM Oceania looks forward to seeing the riders back on track in 2021.’’

President of the Speedway Riders Association of SA, Ivan Golding, said while riders and fans would be disappointed, he believed under the current global pandemic restrictions they would be understanding.

“This was a much-anticipated event by riders and fans, but due to Government COVID-19 restrictions it is not possible at this time to run the event on October 31, however we are very excited that the FIM Oceania Championship will be a major drawcard in April 2021,” he said.

“We know riders and fans will be excited that the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship has been locked in and returns to Gillman Speedway where we have had fantastic crowds in the past and we look forward to them returning again.”

Speedway fans can also get excited when the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Championships for solo riders is to be held on January 30, at Gillman Speedway, in what will be an exciting start to the 2021 racing year and will be another FIM Oceania event not to be missed.

To stay up to with the latest FIM Oceania news visit the FIM Oceania web site www.fimoceania.org and keep up with Australian speedway news on www.australianspeedwaychampionships.com.au and www.ma.org.au