FIM Oceania Announce the FIM Oceania Strategic Plan “Our Future Now!” 2021-2024

FIM Oceania is pleased to announce the launch of the FIM Oceania Strategic Plan 2021–2024 which will help shape the future direction of motorcycling in Australia and New Zealand. FIM Oceania is a Continental Union (CONU) and region representatives of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) – the world governing body of motorcycle sports.

The new FIM Oceania Strategic Plan 2021–2024, identifies the pathways which will help to create a strong motorcycle sport community in the Oceania region over this period, including the important role of supporting the FIM Oceania Member Federation (FMN) of Motorcycling Australia & Motorcycling New Zealand.

Key areas of development have been established including creating rider pathways from national to regional championships and pathways from regional to international championship. With the ultimate goal of creating the next generation of FIM World Champions from this region.

Further development areas include Women in Motorcycling, Officials Training & Development to International standards and Junior Development. Plus, Beyond Sport areas of Non-Competition Touring and Environmental areas. An additional initiative is the alignment of competition and technical rules and regulations throughout the region – where practical, along with alignment with the FIM international regulations and rulebooks.

FIM Oceania President Peter Doyle said, ‘’FIM Oceania has an important role as the FIM link for this region. We are responsible to support the local federations, whilst also contributing to the international motorcycle sport via our role inside the FIM.

The FIM Oceania region has a very long history of producing some of the best riders in motorcycle sport on the world stage. The FIM Oceania Strategic Plan will help to ensure we continue to deliver on this potential, whilst also exploring more opportunities in the region for Women, Juniors, Officials and the Beyond Sport areas.

The hard work of the FIM Oceania Board over the past 12 months as we now launch an important roadmap to take us through the next exciting period in our sport.’’

As the vision for FIM Oceania now turns to the 2021-2024 strategic plan of a Post-COVID world and a stable Trans-Tasman border bubble. This will again allow the riders, teams and officials of the FIM Oceania region to reignite the well-established battle of national pride and rivalry on the track which we have come to expect, and which has always created exciting motorcycle sport.

The FIM Oceania Strategic Plan 2021 – 2024 can be found via the FIM Oceania website at fimoceania.org

More information about FIM Oceania and our Member Federations can be found at –

www.fimoceania.org

www.ma.org.au

www.mnz.co.nz