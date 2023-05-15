FIM Oceania Announce the FIM Oceania Commissions Members and Strong Trans-Tasman Opportunities

FIM Oceania announce after a highly successful 2023 FIM Oceania General Assembly (AGM) on Monday 1st May, that the FIM Oceania Board of Directors were pleased to welcome the members of the newly created FIM Oceania Commissions.

FIM Oceania is a Continental Union (CONU) and region representatives of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) – the world governing body of motorcycle sports.

The FIM Oceania Commission members joined to together in Brisbane, Australia for the first FIM Oceania Commissions Meeting. The FIM Oceania Commission members are appointees from both Australia and New Zealand who represent the member Federations (FMN) of FIM Oceania in Motorcycling Australia (MA) and Motorcycling New Zealand (MNZ).

The discussions held throughout the meeting provided the opportunity for Australian and New Zealand delegates to discuss the differences and similarities of motorcycling in the region, whilst planning for development and future activities designed to enhance the sport in the Trans-Tasman region.

It is the vision of FIM Oceania to create a stronger connection and more activities via the longstanding Trans-Tasman relationship and help support the future direction of motorcycling in Australia and New Zealand.

The newly formed FIM Oceania Commissions will include the Circuit Racing Commission, covering Circuit Racing & Supermoto. Dirt Racing Commission incorporating Motocross/Supercross, Enduro, Track Racing (Speedway & Dirt Track) and Trial.

Furthermore, a FIM Oceania Beyond Sport Commission developed with the focus on Officials Development, Touring and Women’s Development.

Key areas of development for the FIM Oceania Commission are creating Rider and Officials pathways from national to regional championships, and pathways from regional to international championships. With the ultimate goal of creating the next generation of FIM accredited Officials and FIM World Champions from this region.

Further development areas include Women in Motorcycling, Officials Training & Development to International standards and Junior Development, plus Beyond Sport areas of Non-Competition Touring events. An additional initiative is the alignment of competition and technical rules and regulations throughout the region – where practical, along with alignment with the FIM international regulations and rulebooks.

FIM Oceania President Peter Doyle said, ‘’FIM Oceania has an important role as the FIM link for this part of the world. We are responsible to support the local member federations, and to build activities and opportunities. FIM Oceania is focused on contributing internationally to the FIM and worldwide motorcycle sport via our role inside the FIM.

A perfect example is that riders of the FIM Oceania region continue to be at the top of the FIM World Championships in many disciplines. We have a long history of creating FIM World Champions year on year from both Australia and New Zealand. A fact that all from the Oceania region can be proud of.

However, we need to also ensure our focus is on the next generation of worldclass officials and riders from Down Under. We hope the new FIM Oceania Commissions will help ensure this legacy of champions continues and grows stronger in this region via the expertise and talents brought from the new FIM Oceania Commission members, and their sporting and industry experiences.’’

The new FIM Oceania Commission Members include:

Circuit Racing Commission:

Peter Smith (Chair) – Australia

Alistair Wilton – New Zealand

Tom Williams – Australia

Dirt Racing Commission:

Michael ‘’Mac’’ McLeod (Chair) – New Zealand

Ray Broad – New Zealand

Mark Luksich – Australia

Kyle Blunden – Australia

Beyond Sport Commission:

Alana Baratto (Chair) – Australia

Sandra Perry – New Zealand

Brendan Ferrari – Australia

Craig Mills – New Zealand

For more information about FIM Oceania and our Member Federations, please visit www.fimoceania.org and www.mnz.co.nz