FIM Oceania Announce 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Championship To Be Held In South Australia

FIM Oceania is pleased to announce for the second year in a row, Oceania region speedway riders will battle it out in the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Championship on January 30, 2021, at Gillman Speedway, South Australia.

Australian speedway superstar Jack Holder won the inaugural FIM Oceania Speedway Championship in 2019, and FIM Oceania hopes to build on the success of this event.

FIM Oceania are working closely with the FIM to forge a pathway for this region’s best speedway riders to compete in the FIM Speedway Grand Prix.

FIM Oceania will open nominations later this year for the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Championship to be held at the Gillman Speedway, South Australia, on January 30, 2021.

FIM Oceania Vice President, Peter Doyle, said this was another significant boost for the region.

“We are working closely with the FIM to ensure that we develop speedway further in the region as we have had a rich history of World Champion riders and want to ensure we can provide them with greater opportunities, as displayed with the recently held FIM Speedway Training Camp Down Under, in South Australia,” Mr Doyle said.

The highest placed Australian in the FIM Oceania Speedway Championship will gain automatic entry into the 2022 Australian Speedway Solo Championship.

Motorcycling Australia Track Events Manager, Sam Redfern, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Australia’s world class riders to gain a guaranteed, highly sort after spot, in the Australian Speedway Championships which has produced sensational racing in recent years as well as multiple World Champions,” Ms Redfern said.

To stay up to day with the latest news in speedway visit Motorcycling Australia’s speedway website www.australianspeedwaychampionships.com.au

Media Contact:

Adam Olive

Media Manager

Motorcycling Australia

Tel: 0438297514

www.ma.org.au