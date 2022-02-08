Ohvale Australia introduce the FIM MiniGP Australia Series in 2022!

Ohvale Australia is excited to be the promoter and organiser of the FIM MiniGP Australia Series in 2022. The top rider from the Australian MiniGP Series will be given the opportunity to participate in the FIM world Series Final that will take place during the week of the FIM MotoGP World Championship’s final season event. The winner of the FIM MiniGP World Series Final will secure a spot in one of the Road to MotoGP Programs*

For more information CLICK HERE

Click on the logo for more information on the FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Age of Riders

Age Group The participant must be aged at least 10 years old and can continue to participate until the end of the year in which the rider reaches the age of 14. Each rider must have a valid MA National race licence.

Rounds

Round 1 – 5th & 6th March 2022 VIC

Melbourne International EV Karting Complex VIC (Port Melbourne, Todd Road)

Round 2 – 14th & 15th May 2022 NSW

Sydney Premier Karting Park NSW

Round 3 – 13th & 14th August 2022

Ipswich Go Kart Track QLD

Round 4 & 5 – 30th September – 2nd October 2022

Oakleigh GoKart Racing Club, VIC