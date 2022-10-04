FIM MiniGP Series wraps up at Oakleigh

The FIM MiniGP Australian Series has wrapped up after a successful season and final round at the Oakleigh go-cart circuit and Ohvale home circuit in Victoria.

FIM MiniGP Australia Series Provides An Exciting And Fitting Grand Finale

By Mark Bracks

The final two rounds of the inaugural FIM MiniGP Australia Series took place at the Oakleigh Go-Kart track in Clayton South (Vic) and it was a fitting finale to what has been a season of excitement and drama, combined with sensational displays of riding by the talented youngsters aged from 10-14 years-of-age.

The title went right down to the last chequered flag. Heading into the final round of the year only 13 points separated the top three; Harrison Watts (Qld), Teerin Fleming (Vic) and Levi Russo (NSW).

The opening race on Saturday afternoon set the scene for what was to come. The racing throughout the class was as competitive as you will see anywhere in the world. Most every onlooker was impressed with the level of riding ability and talent demonstrated by those of such tender years.

Ten-year-old Judd “Rocket Ronnie” Plaisted blasted into the lead from third on the grid and led for four laps before Watts and Russo muscled past, with Fleming trying his hardest to stay in touch. There was a lot of passing amongst the top three.

Watts rebuffed all attempts until the penultimate corner when he pulled off a remarkable move with a courageous inside line that saw he and Russo both fighting to keep the front from folding and they held their bikes up on their knees while sliding through the turn.

Russo won the drag to the line in a jaw-dropping finish to claim his first win of the year from Watts with Plaisted third and Fleming a disappointing fourth after a tyre issue. Fleming saw his points deficit increase to 27 points.

Racing can change in the blink of an eye and the title battle took on a completely different complexion a few seconds before the lights went out for race two. Watts was forced off the grid and out of the race when a brake line unexpectedly split due to an unusual wear point of the hose. While it was a blow for Watts, thankfully it happened before the start of the race.

Plaisted again claimed the holeshot but was passed by Russo on lap two with Fleming determined to make the most of Watts’ absence to relegate the young South Australian and soon after Fleming took the lead on lap five and slowly gapped the field to take the win in dominant fashion by over four seconds from Russo with Plaisted a further 10 seconds adrift.

Russo won round four thanks to his win and second place. Fleming, after his 4-1 result was second and Plaisted third overall with his brace of third places. On the eve of the final round the points had really closed up with just 13 points now separating the top three.

In an interesting tidbit to the day, after four laps in race one and three laps in race two, 14-year-old Ella McCausland recorded the fastest lap of the race. Impressive.

There was plenty of anticipation as the field lined up for race one, round five with Watts again on pole position and Fleming and Russo both right back in the title hunt.

For Fleming, the threat of a race-long battle for the lead evaporated in an opening couple of laps when an issue with tyre fitment saw him drop off the intense battle between Russo and Watts.

The pair quickly distanced themselves, but the intensity of their battle was outstanding. Another commendable feature was that on such a tight and technical track where it was difficult to pass, all riders showed a remarkable amount of respect, giving each other racing room. While there was (light) contact between bike and rider but it was all done in a clean way, the track is a great learning tool for race craft.

The leading pair of Watts and Russo swapped the lead a number of times while a struggling Fleming fought hard for his third place to keep his slim title chances alive. Watts hung on for the win from Russo.

Fleming had one clear intention in the final race of the year; get into the lead early and clear off and perhaps force an error when the chasers tried too hard to stay in contact with the extremely talented 12-year-old.

It was fitting that the trio fighting out for the title eked out a gap over the field in the opening laps to fight out the title amongst themselves. Plaisted and Jake Paige closed the gap to fourth as the intensity of the fight between the leading trio saw them somewhat tripping over themselves.

At half race distance, Fleming pulled off a brilliant move on Watts to take the lead and from there he was never headed. Within a lap had gapped the field by two seconds as he picked his way through the slower riders a little easier than his chasers.

After 19 laps, Fleming greeted the chequered flag almost five seconds ahead of Watts with Russo a tenth of a second away in third.

Watts won the round with his 1-2 results, from Fleming second after his 4-1 results, with Russo third thanks to his 2-3 placings.

The 2022 season has given the organisers and promoters of the FIM MiniGP Australia series a solid foundation to build on with all concerned confident that the series will have more competitors next year.

One of the chiefs of the series is multiple ASBK Champion Wayne Maxwell and he was extremely happy, and proud of what has been achieved, “there has been some difficult times getting all this up and running but we now have a great little series and everyone involved should be extremely proud of their efforts from the riders and their parents and supporters to all the officials and sponsors that have been of an assistance in the running of the series. The racing in all classes has been spectacular. It has shown that the Ohvale is a brilliant little tool to learn on,

“Also on behalf of my partners, Dim and Nick, I’d like to thank Motorcycling Australia, the FIM and Dorna for providing this pathway for youngsters to chase their dreams. Maybe one day in the future we can look back at an Aussie MotoGP world champion and say, ‘we had a small part in their success’.”