FIM MiniGP Series Round Five Preview

Oakleigh Go Kart Racing Club will light up with a different form of racing this weekend when they host the final round of the FIM MiniGP Australia Series.

A global initiative to support young motorcyclists with aspirations to go further in their careers, the FIM MiniGP Australia Series – hosted by Orvale Australia is the creation of a pathway for the youngest of talent in the country with the 2023 edition of the series providing great racing thus far. On offer for the classes – 160cc and 190cc – are five opportunities to compete at the world event on 18- 19 November with two from 160cc and three from 190cc respectively to progress through.

The 160cc class, where competitors are aged between 10-14, has seen four different race winners grace the top step of the podium. With a chance to finish in the top two and get an opportunity to race overseas are Rikki Henry, Jake Paige, Hunter Corney and Judd Plaisted who have all shared close racing between them this year.

The 190cc class, with competitors ages between 14-16, has witnessed three different race winners although Cameron Dunker has dominated throughout 2023. Dunker along with the likes of Harrison Watts, Levi Russo, Bodie Paige, Joshua Newman and Hudson Thompson are all in with a shot at qualifying to represent Australia at the FIM MiniGP World Final.

Featuring as support categories are the Ohvale GP-2, Veterans and GROM’s/Mini Motards classes that will be sure to provide its own thrills across the weekend.

See the full list of riders who will take the track here. Stay in touch with the Facebook and Instagram socials for the latest updates across the weekend.

The final round of the FIM MiniGP Australia Series will be held at Oakleigh Go Kart Racing Club on Saturday 23 – Sunday 24 October.