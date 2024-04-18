FIM MiniGP Series: Plaisted and Russo score big in Newcastle

Judd Plaisted and Levi Russo scored overall honours in the 160 and 190cc classes at round two of the 2024 Füsport FIM MiniGP Series at Cameron Park in Newcastle on April 13-14.

Plaisted’s dominance was absolute from start to finish in the 160cc category: pole position, two wins and a new lap record of 55.213s.

Chaz Williams completed the quinella in both races, with Cooper Horne and Isaac Ayad rounded out the two podiums.

After two rounds, Plaisted is on a maximum 100pts, ahead of Horne (69) and Williams (66).

In race one, Nauta claimed a straightforward victory, with a new lap record of 52.834 the icing on the cake. Nauta finished ahead of Russo and Paige.

In the second outing, Paige was at the sharp end from go-to-who as he broke Nauta’s earlier benchmark with a sizzling 52.428.

Despite Russo’s efforts to challenge Paige, he was unable to overtake him, while Paige was third across the line before receiving a 30-second penalty due to a lack of tyre stickers. This promoted Hudson Thompson to third.

Russo is now on 90pts, Paige (61) and Nauta (60).

Full results, including all the support classes: www.computime.com.au/Meetings/ResultsPage?MeetID=17321

Round three of the series is in Ipswich (Qld) on June 1-2.

Images: Rob Mott