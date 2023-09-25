FIM MiniGP Round Five Review

The 2023 FIM MiniGP Series finished in superb style at Oakleigh Go Kart Racing Club over the weekend with five riders receiving an entry to compete in Spain for the World Series Final in Spain.

Those with the golden ticket to compete on the world stage include Rikki Henry and Jake Paige who finished first and second in the 160cc class while Cameron Dunker, Levi Russo and Harrison Watts are also off to Europe having finished in the top three of the 190cc class.

The weekend started off brilliantly for Henry who qualified on pole position for the first race with Hunter Corney and Jed Fyffe occupying the top three.

Corney, however, took the ascendency in race one with victory over Henry and Judd Plaisted while Paige and Fyffe rounded out the top five. The tables turned in race two with eventual champion Henry taking the race and round win in the second outing.

Rob Mott Photography

In the 190cc class, Dunker qualified fastest and reserved the right to start from pole position with Russo and Watts slotting behind him.

Dunker claimed his final race win of the championship by four seconds over Russo and Bodie Paige in the first outing while the top three reshuffled for race two with Russo taking victory over Paige and Dunker.

Rob Mott Photography

Henry, Paige, Dunker, Russo and Watts will now turn their attention to the FIM MiniGP World Final in Spain on 18- 19 November.

Full race results