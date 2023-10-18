Fields set for 2023 Australian U21 and U16 speedway championships

There’s no better way to kickstart this year’s Australian speedway centenary celebrations than to showcase the best junior talent in the country across two days of frenetic competition.

It’ll all happen in Tamworth (NSW) on November 17-18 when the 2023 Australian U21, U16 250cc, U16 125cc and U16 125 Teams Speedway Championships are held at the Oakburn Park complex.

Fields have now been selected by the MA Track Commission for all four championships and are as follows:

Three solo classes will feature defending champions in the shape of Keynan Rew (U21), Mitchell McDiarmid (U16 250cc) and Beau Bailey (U6 125cc).

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, November 17: 2023 Australian U16 125 Individual Speedway Championship; and

Saturday, November 18: 2023 Australian U16 125 Individual Teams Speedway Championship, 2023 Australian U21 Speedway Championship and 2023 Australian U16 250cc Speedway Championships.

Motorcycling Australia will feature full pre- and post-event coverage of all four championships.