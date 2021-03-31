Fields announced for 2021 Australian Speedway Sidecar Spectacular

Motorcycling Australia today released the starting line-up for both the Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship and the Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship.

April 23rd and 24th will see Mildura’s Olympic Park Speedway host the two spectacular nights of racing which is guaranteed to showcase the best speedway sidecar riders in the in Australia, as well as Australia’s future champions.

There is expected to be some fierce competition which will keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

2021 Australian Speedway senior sidecar Championship Starting entry list (version 2): D Bottrell D Risstrom B Cohen J Headland J Bishop J Winchester B Gates M O’Loughlin M Headland B Kerr R Liptrott J Thomas W Monson A Summerhayes M Plaisted B Pitt R Stephens N O’Brien D Treloar B Cox Qualifier 1 Qualifier 2 Qualifier 3 Qualifier 4 Qualifier 5 Qualifier 6 RESERVE RIDERS Qualifier 7 Qualifier 8 Qualifier 9



2021 Australian Speedway senior Sidecar Championship QUALIFER entry list:

G Bond G Cox H Bond B Cox S Firth C Howard H Golding L Cox K Golding I Amos N Hancock B Johnson D Howes J Wheeler M Howse R Commons K Menadue E Melton M Mitchell T Carter T Moon A Lovell D Niesche M Spear B Ogilvie D Cox A Pearce E Bock S Rudloff S Morris B Silvy D Egan RESERVE RIDERS N Cock J MacMahon B Dwyer J Flood S Melbourne I Johns

2021 Australian Speedway junior Sidecar Championship entry list:

T Battams TBA L Coppen C Westover A Fewster T Grigson K Gates X Moore M Kerss C Ackerley J Milner A Niesche S O’Meley P O’Meley B Tickle M Withers J Treloar I Mitchell

Motorcycling Australia, along with Mildura Motorcycle Club are continuing to monitor the current Covid-19 outbreaks and border restrictions.

