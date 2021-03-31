Motorcycling Australia

Fields announced for 2021 Australian Speedway Sidecar Spectacular

Motorcycling Australia today released the starting line-up for both the Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship and the Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship.

April 23rd and 24th  will see Mildura’s Olympic Park Speedway host the two spectacular nights of racing which is guaranteed to showcase the best speedway sidecar riders in the in Australia,  as well as Australia’s future champions.

There is expected to be some fierce competition which will keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

2021 Australian Speedway senior sidecar Championship Starting entry list (version 2):

D Bottrell D Risstrom
B Cohen J Headland
J Bishop J Winchester
B Gates M O’Loughlin
M Headland B Kerr
R Liptrott J Thomas
W Monson A Summerhayes
M Plaisted B Pitt
R Stephens N O’Brien
D Treloar B Cox
Qualifier 1
Qualifier 2
Qualifier 3
Qualifier 4
Qualifier 5
Qualifier 6
RESERVE RIDERS
Qualifier 7
Qualifier 8
Qualifier 9

 


2021 Australian Speedway senior Sidecar Championship QUALIFER entry list:
G Bond G Cox
H Bond B Cox
S Firth C Howard
H Golding L Cox
K Golding I Amos
N Hancock B Johnson
D Howes J Wheeler
M Howse R Commons
K Menadue E Melton
M Mitchell T Carter
T Moon A Lovell
D  Niesche M Spear
B Ogilvie D Cox
A Pearce E Bock
S Rudloff S Morris
B Silvy D Egan
RESERVE RIDERS
N Cock J MacMahon
B Dwyer J Flood
S Melbourne I Johns

 

 

2021 Australian Speedway junior Sidecar Championship entry list:

 

T Battams TBA
L Coppen C Westover
A Fewster T Grigson
K Gates X Moore
M Kerss C Ackerley
J Milner A Niesche
S O’Meley P O’Meley
B Tickle M Withers
J Treloar I Mitchell

Motorcycling Australia, along with Mildura Motorcycle Club are continuing to monitor the current Covid-19 outbreaks and border restrictions.

Keep up to date with the latest Speedway news via Australian Speedway website or by following Australian Speedway  Facebook .

