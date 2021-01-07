Fields announced for 2021 Australian and FIM Oceania Speedway Spectacular

Motorcycling Australia today released the starting line-up for the FIM Oceania Speedway Championship, Australian Under 21’s Championship, and Australian Under 16’s 250cc Championship.
January 29 and 30 will see South Australia’s Gillman Speedway host the two spectacular nights of racing which is guaranteed to showcase the best speedway riders in the Oceania region as well as Australia’s future champions.
There is expected to be some fierce competition which will keep spectators on the edge of their seats.
|Dakota
|Ballantyne
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Maurice
|Brown
|Mitchell
|Cluff
|Ben
|Cook
|Zach
|Cook
|Jason
|Crump
|Ryan
|Douglas
|Matthew
|Gilmore
|Jack
|Holder
|Jacob
|Hook
|Zane
|Keleher
|Josh
|McDonald
|Jack
|Morrison
|Jordan
|Stewart
|Rohan
|Tungate
Australian Speedway Under 21 Championship Starting Line-up
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Maurice
|Brown
|Aden
|Clare
|Mithell
|Cluff
|James
|Crundwell
|Matthew
|Gilmore
|Broc
|Hall
|Patrick
|Hamilton
|Jacob
|Hook
|Declan
|Knowles
|Jedd
|List
|Flynn
|Nichol
|Bradley
|Page
|Cordell
|Rogerson
|Bailey
|Viner
|Kobee
|Ziedas
Australian Under 16 250 Championship Starting Line-up
|Joshua
|Beetham
|Talon
|Cardinale
|Michael
|Cogdell
|Jaidyn
|Eaton
|Jasper
|Freebairn
|Lachlan
|Hayes
|Luke
|Killeen
|Riley
|McCarthy
|Jack
|McDiarmid
|Jackson
|Milner
|James
|Pearson
|Riley
|Plum
|Broc
|White
Motorcycling Australia, along with FIM Oceania are continuing to monitor the current Covid-19 outbreaks and border restrictions, and a final decision in regards to the running of these Championships will be made on Friday 15th January.
