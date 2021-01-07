Fields announced for 2021 Australian and FIM Oceania Speedway Spectacular

Motorcycling Australia today released the starting line-up for the FIM Oceania Speedway Championship, Australian Under 21’s Championship, and Australian Under 16’s 250cc Championship.

January 29 and 30 will see South Australia’s Gillman Speedway host the two spectacular nights of racing which is guaranteed to showcase the best speedway riders in the Oceania region as well as Australia’s future champions.

There is expected to be some fierce competition which will keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

FIM Oceania Speedway Championship Starting Line-up Dakota Ballantyne Fraser Bowes Maurice Brown Mitchell Cluff Ben Cook Zach Cook Jason Crump Ryan Douglas Matthew Gilmore Jack Holder Jacob Hook Zane Keleher Josh McDonald Jack Morrison Jordan Stewart Rohan Tungate



Australian Speedway Under 21 Championship Starting Line-up Fraser Bowes Maurice Brown Aden Clare Mithell Cluff James Crundwell Matthew Gilmore Broc Hall Patrick Hamilton Jacob Hook Declan Knowles Jedd List Flynn Nichol Bradley Page Cordell Rogerson Bailey Viner Kobee Ziedas



Australian Under 16 250 Championship Starting Line-up Joshua Beetham Talon Cardinale Michael Cogdell Jaidyn Eaton Jasper Freebairn Lachlan Hayes Luke Killeen Riley McCarthy Jack McDiarmid Jackson Milner James Pearson Riley Plum Broc White

Motorcycling Australia, along with FIM Oceania are continuing to monitor the current Covid-19 outbreaks and border restrictions, and a final decision in regards to the running of these Championships will be made on Friday 15th January.

