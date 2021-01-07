Motorcycling Australia

Fields announced for 2021 Australian and FIM Oceania Speedway Spectacular

Motorcycling Australia today released the starting line-up for the FIM Oceania Speedway Championship, Australian Under 21’s Championship, and Australian Under 16’s 250cc Championship.

January 29 and 30 will see South Australia’s Gillman Speedway host the two spectacular nights of racing which is guaranteed to showcase the best speedway riders in the Oceania region as well as Australia’s future champions.

There is expected to be some fierce competition which will keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

FIM Oceania Speedway Championship Starting Line-up

Dakota Ballantyne
Fraser Bowes
Maurice Brown
Mitchell Cluff
Ben Cook
Zach Cook
Jason Crump
Ryan Douglas
Matthew Gilmore
Jack Holder
Jacob Hook
Zane Keleher
Josh McDonald
Jack Morrison
Jordan Stewart
Rohan Tungate

 


Australian Speedway Under 21 Championship Starting Line-up

Fraser Bowes
Maurice Brown
Aden Clare
Mithell Cluff
James Crundwell
Matthew Gilmore
Broc Hall
Patrick Hamilton
Jacob Hook
Declan Knowles
Jedd List
Flynn Nichol
Bradley Page
Cordell Rogerson
Bailey Viner
Kobee Ziedas

 


Australian Under 16 250 Championship Starting Line-up

Joshua Beetham
Talon Cardinale
Michael Cogdell
Jaidyn Eaton
Jasper Freebairn
Lachlan Hayes
Luke Killeen
Riley McCarthy
Jack McDiarmid
Jackson Milner
James Pearson
Riley Plum
Broc White

Motorcycling Australia, along with FIM Oceania are continuing to monitor the current Covid-19 outbreaks and border restrictions, and a final decision in regards to the running of these Championships will be made on Friday 15th January.

Keep up to date with the latest Speedway news via Australian Speedway website or by following Australian Speedway  Facebook .

