February to heat up with the Bridgestone Festival of Speed

Retro racing enthusiasts can rejoice as the Post Classic Racing Association (PCRA) of NSW will be hosting the Bridgestone Festival of Speed at Sydney Motorsport Park in late February.

If you have ever wondered how a fire-breathing Katana stacks up against a 1997 ZXR750RR Superbike, this is your chance to see an eclectic and broad range of classic machines pitted against one another on one of Australia’s great Grand Prix venues. The unchained F1 Feature Races will undoubtedly be a hit as the fans will see the circuit set alight by pre-1997 F1 machines. All categories and capacities of historic solo and sidecar motorcycles are catered for including the International Classic Challenge machines with includes Period 5 & 6 in addition to Pre-Modern Unlimited Machines.

The motorcycles are not the only attraction though, as several World and Australian Championship riders will be throwing their leg over a classic such as double World Champion, Troy Corser.

With support from Bridgestone and multiple other partners, there will be plenty of activities to see in the paddock as both trade and motorcycle club stands will be popping up for the event.

Event: Bridgestone Festival of Speed

Venue: Sydney Motorsport Park

Dates: February 18 – 19

Tickets: Gold coin donation at entry gate