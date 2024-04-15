Expressions of interest to manage Australia’s ISDE team

Motorcycling Australia is now calling for expressions of interest from suitably qualified candidates to assume the ongoing role of team manager for Australia in the FIM International Six Day Enduro (ISDE), starting at this year’s event in Silleda, Spain from October 14-19.

Team Australia fields riders in the World Trophy, Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy at the iconic event, with the team manager to play a pivotal role in bringing together all elements of the campaigns.

Time away from home is approximately 14 days every year.

TEAM MANAGER EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FORM HERE

Once the form is completed, please ensure you click ‘DONE’. Applications close Friday, May 30 at 11:59pm (AEST).