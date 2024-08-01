Expressions of interest to host 2025-2026 Australian championships

A reminder that Motorcycling Australia (MA) is still seeking expressions of interest (EOI) from suitably qualified states, clubs or promoters which would like to host an Australian championship in 2025 and 2026.

The championships that are currently open for EOIs are:

• Senior Dirt Track

• Senior Track

• Classic Dirt Track

• Junior Dirt Track

• Junior Track

• Post-Classic Dirt Track

• Classic Motocross

• Post-Classic Motocross

• ATV Motocross

MA is seeking hosts for all classes of the championships, including juniors, seniors, women and masters.

For 2025 events, the EIO process will be open until August 26, 2024.

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FORM HERE

Additionally:

• The EOI form must be completed in full and submitted electronically. Form here

• Applicants must provide information about their club or organisation, their experience in hosting motorcycle events, and their plans for the championship.

• We encourage all interested parties to submit an EOI. This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of the growth of Australian motorcycle sport.

Post the closure of the EOIs for the above-listed 2025 championships, MA will contact the successful state, club or promoter with additional information on the specific championship and the requirements moving forward.