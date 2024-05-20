Motorcycling Australia

Ride Race Enjoy

Ride Race Enjoy
[ Advanced Search ]

Expressions of interest open to host Australian Trial Championship and A4DE in 2025

Filed Under: Enduro, Important Announcements, News, Trial

You are here: Home / News / Expressions of interest open to host Australian Trial Championship and A4DE in 2025
Back

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is now accepting expressions of interest from suitably qualified clubs and/or promoters which are interested in hosting the 2025 Australian Trial Championship and 2025 Australian Four-Day Enduro (A4DE).

The expression of interest applications, which include more information about Australian Championship requirements, are available here.

Expressions of interest close on June 7, 2024.

Upon receipt of an expression of interest, MA will send additional information on the specific championship and the requirements therein.