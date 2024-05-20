Expressions of interest open to host Australian Trial Championship and A4DE in 2025

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is now accepting expressions of interest from suitably qualified clubs and/or promoters which are interested in hosting the 2025 Australian Trial Championship and 2025 Australian Four-Day Enduro (A4DE).

The expression of interest applications, which include more information about Australian Championship requirements, are available here.

Expressions of interest close on June 7, 2024.

Upon receipt of an expression of interest, MA will send additional information on the specific championship and the requirements therein.