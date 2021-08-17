Expressions Of Interest Close Soon To Host 2022 Championships

Motorcycling Australia is calling for expressions of interest from suitably qualified clubs and promoters who wish to host a Dirt Track and or Track Championship in 2022.
Expressions of interest to host the below Championships strictly close August 26.
The hosting of Dirt Track and Track Championships over many decades have helped develop many Australian Champions who have gone on to compete and dominate World Championships.
Now is the opportunity for clubs and or promoters to get their expressions of interest in to host a 2022 Championship in the following disciplines:
- Senior Dirt Track Championship
- Junior Dirt Track Championship
- Classic Dirt Track Championship
- Junior Track Championship
- Senior Track Championship
EOI application forms HERE must be completed and returned to MA by close of business August 26 to events2@ma.org.au
Upon the close of EOI’s for the above listed Championships, MA will contact the successful club or promoter with additional information on the specific Championship requirements.