Expression Of Interest for 2024 Australian 4 Day Enduro Now Open!

Expression of Interest

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from suitably qualified States, Clubs and Promoters who wish to host the 2024 Australian 4 Day Enduro.



The Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) is one of the most prestigious multi-day off-road motorcycling events held annually in Australia. It is a competition that tests riders’ skills and endurance across various challenging terrains- and multiple days!



The A4DE attracts the best riders in Australian enduro racing that is not only an incredible event in and of itself, but it also provides the top competitors with a springboard to the best national and international competition, making it a significant event in the Australian off-road motorcycling calendar.



For the 2024 A4DE event, the process will be open until the 31st of August 2023.



Additionally:

The EOI form must be completed in full and submitted electronically. From HERE

Applicants must provide information about their club or organisation, their experience in hosting motorcycle events, and their plans for the championship.

Post the closure of the EOI, for the 2024 A4DE, 2024 Championships, MA will contact the successful State/ Club with additional information on the specific requirements moving forward.

Click HERE to fill in the form.