Expanded 2023 AFTN Calendar Released

After an incredible response to the inaugural Aussie Flat Track Nationals in October, 2023 will see an expansion of the series to six rounds, run over three weekends across a range of surface types and track configurations including but not limited to flat track and TT layouts.

The series, now heading into its second year, grows from just two back-to-back rounds in 2022 to six rounds of racing, with entrants looking at a 24-race campaign to become the 2023 AFTN champion.

AFTN 2022 Pro 450 Champion, Mick Kirkness: “I’m happy to see the AFTN grow in 2023, we need a series in Australia that gives riders a chance to show their strengths, make mistakes and

improve on their weaknesses to win a championship. It’s a fun event to ride, the atmosphere is great, and I think it will be interesting to see who decides to enter next year with no rounds clashing with calendars overseas.

AFTN Promoter, Dave Maddock: “Considering the short notice, we had a great response to the AFTN this year with positive feedback from entrants and enquires from clubs around Australia to host rounds in the future. This gives us more than enough confidence to continue our plan to grow the series in a sustainable way. We’re sticking with the double-header format and can once again promise entrants plenty of track time per class. I’m also really happy that we can include Taree into the calendar. The club has had a tough few years and it’s our hope that the AFTN can play a role to get racing back onto the iconic oil track.”

With dates now set, stay tuned as the AFTN releases more specific information on classes, race formats and more the for the 2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals.

2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday July 1

– Appin, NSW, Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 2

– Appin, NSW, Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, QLD, Saturday September 16

– Brisbane, QLD, Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, QLD, Sunday September 17

– Brisbane, QLD, Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Taree, NSW, Saturday November 11

– Taree, NSW, Round 6: TT Layout– Taree, NSW, Sunday November 12

Classes of Competition:

Pro 450 – 450cc 4-stroke | MX Frame | 19-inch flat track tyre | 16+

Pro 250 – 250cc 2 or 4-stroke | MX Frame | 19-inch flat track tyre | 16+

Pro Twins – 499cc 4-stroke and above | Street Frame – Twin cylinder* | 19-inch flat track tyre | 16+ (selected rounds)

Junior Lites – 150cc 2-stroke or 250cc 4-stroke | MX Frame | 19-inch flat track tyre | 13 – U16 years

Junior 85 – 85cc 2-stroke or 150cc 4-stroke | MX Frame | 17-inch flat track tyre | 9 – U13 years

2022 Champions Pro 450 Junior Lites Junior 85 Clubman 450 Clubman 250 Michael Kirkness Jhett Calderwood Sam Drane Jason Griffin Dane Griffin

