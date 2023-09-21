Excitement builds for Team Australia ahead of FIM SuperMoto of Nations debut

With three weeks to go until the 2023 Supermoto of Nations, excitement is building around Team Australia and its three riders as they embark on their debut as Team Australia in this prestigious international event.

The FIM Supermoto of Nations is an internationally renowned event that brings together the best Supermoto riders from around the world to compete in a thrilling display of multi-skilled racing in one event. The event provides great thrills for riders and fans, and Australia’s representation reflects a significant milestone for the nation’s Supermoto racing community.

With the pre-entry list now released to the public, Team Australia’s three riders – Joshua Mclean, Dominic Fletcher and Loic Barbot – will compete against 20 other countries including the likes of France, Italy and Germany – all of whom have been successful in taking out the gold medal in the history of the event.

The riders will head to Italy with recent successes boosting their hopes of a solid performance. Returning from a fractured arm, Fletcher has transitioned smoothly back into action with a clean sweep of wins at New South Wales Supermoto in August. Barbot has starred on the international stage in 2023 with victory at the Chang International Circuit in the BIRC Superbike series, while McLean took out the Victorian State Supermoto Championship.

The FIM Supermoto of Nation will be held at Castelletto di Branduzzo, Italy on Sunday 15 October, 2023.

Joshua McLean

Dominic Fletcher