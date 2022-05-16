EOI’s Open For Selected 2023 , 2024 Australian Championships

EOI’s Open For Selected 2023 and 2024 MX Track and Dirt Track Australian Championships

Expressions of interest (EOI) are now being called for from suitably qualified States, Clubs and Promoters who wish to host an Australian Motorcycle Sport Championship for 2023 and 2024.

Australians continue, time and time again, to produce some of the world’s leading motorcycle athletes, and it is through the support of qualified States, Clubs and Promoters that we can continue to support our national talent in reaching their potential. Australia also grabs the attention from overseas competitors and racing teams, due to our high standard of competition and sportsmanship.

EOI’s are now available for the following Championships:

Motocross (MX):

Australian Classic Motocross Championship

Australian Post Classic Motocross Championship

Australian ATV Motocross Championship

EOI Forms for the above MX Australian Championships are available here.

Please complete and return your EOI Form to Motorcycling Australia’s (MA) Event Manager for Off- Road, Matthew Falvo, via: offroad@ma.org.au.

Track:

Australian Senior Track Championships

Australian Junior Track Championships

Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships

Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships

Australian Classic Dirt Track Championship

Australian Post Classic Dirt Track Championship

EOI Forms for the above Track and Dirt Track Australian Championships are available here. Please complete and return your EOI Form to MA’s Event Manager for Track, Trent Price via: events2@ma.org.au.

All forms must be completed and returned to the above Events contacts by Friday 1st July 2022.

Upon the close of EOI’s for the above listed Championships, MA will contact the successful State, Club or Promoter with additional information on the specific Championship and the requirements moving forward.