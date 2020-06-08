EOI To Promote The 2021 Australian Motocross Championship Closes Soon

Expressions of interest from suitably qualified promoters and clubs who are interested in organising and running the 2021 Australian Motocross Championship close soon.

The Australian Motocross Championship is the nation’s blue-ribbon MX series and has continued to produce some of the world’s best MX riders over many years.

If, as a promoter or club, you think you have what it takes and are interested in running the series, or you are keen to manage a round please complete an Expression of Interest form HERE and return it to Motorcycling Australia’s Off-Road Event Manager, Matthew Falvo at offroad@ma.org.au

The closing date for these applications is Friday, June 26, 2020.

Upon receipt of your Expression of Interest, MA will engage with you further on the specific championship requirements.