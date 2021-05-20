EOI To Host 2022 ProMX Championship Closing Soon

With major interest from clubs in hosting the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, expressions of interest from suitably qualified clubs close Friday, June 4, 2021.

The ProMX Championship promoted by Motorcycling Australia is the nation’s blue-ribbon MX series and is producing scintillating action on track in 2021.

Hosting a Championship round is a feather in the cap for any club, as well as offering significant tourism and hospitality and cross promotion opportunities with local businesses.

If, as a club, you think you have what it takes and are interested in running a round of the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, please complete an Expression of Interest form HERE and return it to MA’s ProMX Events Manager, Matthew Falvo at offroad@ma.org.au

The closing date for these applications is Friday, 4th June, 2021.

Upon receipt of your Expression of Interest, MA will engage with you further on the specific championship requirements if and where required.