EOI For Broadford Bike Bonanza Committee

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is calling for expressions of interest from motorcycle enthusiasts to become members of the Motorcycling Australia Museum and Heritage Committee which manages and runs the internationally acclaimed Broadford Bike Bonanza.

The Broadford Bike Bonanza, held over three spectacular days at Easter, celebrates historic motorcycles from Road Race, Dirt Track, Speedway, Motocross (MX), Trials, Enduro, and sidecars draws enthusiasts from around Australia and internationally.

Born from the concept of bringing older bikes out of retirement and back into the limelight, Broadford Bike Bonanza caters to the tastes of all generations, showcasing beloved bikes from bygone eras whilst also educating younger spectators on how motorcycles have developed over the decades.

The primary role of members will be in the planning and management of the 2022 Broadford Bike Bonanza and future Bonanza events.

Committee members are responsible to the MA Board through the MA Events Department.

To be considered a member of the Motorcycling Australia Museum and Heritage Committee, applicants must be members of Motorcycling Australia (competitor, official, licence holder).

Members are expected contribute to the committee throughout the year, be dynamic and innovative for the benefit of the sport.

The Committee application form is available to download HERE

Application close April 15, 2021