EOI Call For 2024 ProMX Championship Host Clubs

Motorcycling Australia is calling for expressions of interest from suitably qualified clubs who are interested in hosting a round of the 2024 ProMX Championship.

The ProMX Championship, promoted by MA, is our nation’s blue-riband MX series and has continued to produce some of the world’s best MX riders over many years. The 2023 season has been a stand-out year for the championship, with all classes closer than ever before with three rounds remaining.

If your club is interested and has what it takes to conduct— with assistance from MA’s expert events team— a ProMX Round, complete an Expression of Interest form HERE.

The closing date for these applications is Friday the 14th of July, 2023.

Upon receipt of your Expression of Interest, MA will engage with you further on the specific championship requirements if and where required.

To stay up to date with the latest information and announcements visit the ProMX website, ProMX Facebook, ProMX Instagram, and join the ProMX subscriber mailing list by clicking the link HERE and entering your details.